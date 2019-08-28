The 11 Best Water Bottles for Athletes to Stay Hydrated

Best Overall GET IT!

Cactaki Sport Water Bottle

At 32 ounces, it’s the perfect size for most any workout session or activity. And with inscribed hourly time markers, you’ll stay motivated and hydrated. It features like a one-hand push button to open easily, a specially designed mouth opening for fast water flow, and a strap for portability. And the included fruit infusion filter lets you can make your water most any flavor you’d like.

It’s made from the highest-quality Tritan co-polyester plastic, free from toxins and BPAs, to keep your drinking experience pure.

PROS:

-Available in grey or white/blue.

-One of the highest-rated sports bottles on Amazon, with 87 percent five-star ratings.

CONS:

-It’s not insulated, but you can see the water level from the outside.

Save 20% on the Cocktaki Sport Water Bottle ($20; was $25) at Amazon