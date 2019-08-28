The 11 Best Water Bottles for Athletes to Stay Hydrated

Best Value GET IT!

Iron Flask

The Iron Flask will save you money because it comes with the three most popular types of lids: Straw (with two straws!), Flip-top, and Stainless Steel. So you don’t have to settle for what comes with the bottle, and there’s no need to purchase replacements.

It’s made of 18/8 stainless steel that is BPA-free and non-toxic, and has a powder-coated exterior that will not sweat. It will never leave a metal taste or rust.

PROS:

-Available in numerous colors and sizes from 18 to 60 ounces.

-Perfect for the gym or the court.

CONS:

-Not all sizes have all three lids available, so choose carefully.

Get It: Pick up the Iron Flask (from $20) at Amazon