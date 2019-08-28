The 11 Best Water Bottles for Athletes to Stay Hydrated

Best Variety GET IT!

Simple Modern Ascent

With myriad colors and skins to choose from and sizes ranging from 12 to 64 ounces, Simple Modern can truly say they’ve got a water bottle for everybody. With this selection, S|M can make sure everybody has two (or even three!) ideally suited water bottles each.

With variety like this, you can have a waterbottle for any workout. Into team sports? Get one to color-match your squad. Double-walled and vacuum insulated, it’ll keep your favorite beverage hot or cold for hours. And the handle lid is key.

PROS:

-Available in 44 colors and skins, in six sizes: 12, 17, 20, 24, 32, and 64 ounces.

-4.6 stars on over 2,200 reviews.

CONS:

-Not all colors are available in all sizes, and vice versa.

Get It: Pick up the Simple Modern Ascent Water Bottle (from $11) at Amazon