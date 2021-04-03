Best Weight Loss Pills & Diet Supplements of 2021

The number of weight loss and diet supplements available in the market today is staggering. In such a scenario, it’s not easy to choose the right one.

Not all over-the-counter fat burners are what they appear to be. These products are advertised so much it’s no surprise that a great number of people fall prey to their false claims every year.

Some supplements do work, though. You don’t need to starve yourself and take other drastic measures to shed a few pounds. In this article, We will discuss only the Best Weight Loss Pills which will take care of what you are looking for!

Top 3 Diet Pills for Weight Loss:

PhenQ – Top Rated Leanbean – Best for Women Instant Knockout – Thermogenic Pills

How Do We Choose the Weight Loss Supplements ?

Choosing the best weight loss pills is quite a tough task especially when the market is flooded with several brands. Therefore, you’ll have to consider several factors while picking what is best for you. These factors determine the overall quality of the pills you’ll be using and your experience with them.

We’ve considered the following factors while choosing the best weight loss and diet pills for you:

Ingredients Used – We check the list of ingredients used in each product and the quantities in which they are present. We verify whether or not each ingredient is safe for consumption among users of all ages.

Dosage Requirements – Each brand has different dosage requirements and these too play a role in how effective they are.

Shipping and Return Policy – It’s important to find out how to sound a company’s shipping and return policy before you place an order.

Benefits and Shortfalls – You need to ascertain the pros and cons of each product before you purchase one of these. Failing to take the side effects of weight loss pills into account can be harmful to those with existing medical conditions.

Reviews from Actual Customers – We don’t just rely on reviews posted on a brand’s official as these tend to be generally favorable reviews. We go through genuine reviews from actual customers instead.

All of these factors are to be considered when deciding to use a weight loss pill.

5 Best Weight Loss Pills [Reviews]

Following are the best weight loss pills and diet supplements you can use to get your desired results:

#1. PhenQ – Top Rated Weight Loss Pills

This brand uses tried and tested formulas to produce effective weight loss solutions. They use only the finest quality ingredients to make sure their products are fit for consumption.

It helps you lose weight and get into shape by tackling these five problems:

Excessive Appetite – Midday and midnight cravings for unhealthy food can be irksome for those who want to lose weight quickly. PhenQ contains the right ingredients that help curb your appetite and make sure your stomach feels full for long periods.

Mood Swings – If you’re not accustomed to healthy eating, drastically reducing your carb intake can make your mood short-tempered and irritable. This will affect your focus and take a toll on your work. PhenQ pills help prevent that by keeping you calm all day long.

Weight Gain – Keeping the fat off your body is as difficult as losing it in the first place. These PhenQ pills prevent that from happening by inhibiting your cells’ fat production.

Slow Metabolism – Having slow metabolism is the primary reason for weight gain among middle-aged and older people. PhenQ aids your weight loss by speeding up your metabolism.

Low Energy Levels – If you find yourself feeling constantly tired throughout the day, you can hardly expect yourself to put in hours of physical exercise. PhenQ increases your energy levels allowing you to feel active and energized throughout the day.

Pros and Cons of PhenQ:

Let us go through some important details about PhenQ.

Pros:

Burns fat quickly by speeding up your metabolism

Increases your energy levels throughout the day

Helps improve your mood

Has a 60-day money-back policy

Offers free worldwide shipping on all orders

Uses only the highest quality ingredients safe for consumption

Inhibits additional fat production

Helps you release stress and calm down

Cons:

Cannot be used at night or by those with high BP as it contains caffeine

Can only be bought online

Is not suited to anyone below the age of 18

Ingredients Used:

Caffeine – Caffeine is one of the main ingredients used in several loss diets. It greatly helps you reduce weight and your overall body fat. Also, it’s no secret that caffeine can boost your energy levels and make you feel rejuvenated.

L-carnitine Fumarate – This ingredient is an amino acid that can be found in various commonly-eaten foods. It’s present in certain types of meat and nuts and is great for weight loss as it boosts your energy levels.

Chromium Picolinate – This is a very common ingredient that you’d be able to find in various everyday foods. This ingredient helps your cells absorb a high amount of sugar, thereby effectively reducing your calorie cravings.

Capsimax – This ingredient is present in PhenQ in powdered form and greatly speeds up your metabolism, thereby reducing your body’s fat percentage. You’d be able to burn fat fairly quickly with the help of Capsimax powder.

Nopal – Nopal is not an easy ingredient to find as it is contained in a type of cactus found in Mexico. This ingredient helps you tackle weight gain by allowing your body to excrete fats rather than absorb them. It can help reduce your overall water weight as well.

Dosage Requirement:

Experts do not recommend taking more than two pills of PhenQ per day. As for the time of day you should be taking it, a pill with breakfast and a pill with lunch would be ideal.

These timings are so recommended because this pill contains caffeine that can interrupt your sleep pattern if taken before bedtime.

Customer Reviews:

Just a quick look through all the glowing reviews of PhenQ posted online will let you know how effective users have found this product to be. The body transformations customers have been able to achieve with the help of PhenQ have been truly commendable.

Most if not all users have claimed that PhenQ helps improve their mood and increase energy levels. This motivates them to put in hours of physical exercise and follow a strict diet without having to compromise on their work.

According to the Observer, PhenQ is one of the best fat burners that actually works and gives promising results to the consumers.

Shipping and Return Policy:

PhenQ ships all of its orders around the world within 48 hours. This is impressive, considering they offer free worldwide shipping. Each package is wrapped and packaged well to ensure it stays intact during transit.

PhenQ offers you a 60-day complete money-back guarantee in case you’re not satisfied with the product you’ve received.

#2. LeanBean – Best Supplement For Women

Leanbean is a product that has been formulated to reduce appetite for women. Controlling your appetite may be one of the most effective ways of losing weight.

Leanbean may have a host of benefits besides curbing your appetite, though. A few of these are as follows:

May Help Burn Fat– Leanbean may contribute to metabolism with the caffeine alternative that is used in the supplement. This factor may allow fat to be burned more easily.

Prevents Mood Swings – Mood swings are expected when suddenly decreasing your calorie intake by a high amount. Leanbean can help remedy that as it improves your mood and keeps you feeling pleasant and peaceful throughout the day.

Increases Energy Levels – To lose weight, you may have to participate in some strenuous physical workout. Leanbean helps boost your energy levels throughout the day to enhance your efforts in activities such as working out.

May Help Reduce Your Appetite – Leanbean’s best feature is that it may help keep your appetite under control and reduce your cravings. This supplement consists of ingredients that will bloat your stomach naturally by absorbing the water in your system to give you a fuller feeling.

Pros and Cons of Leanbean:

Let’s go through what these Diet Pills offer and what are its drawbacks.

Pros:

Free worldwide shipping

Works well to reduce appetite and voted one of the best appetite suppressants by Observer

Helps increase workout time

Uses all-natural vegan ingredients

Helps improve your mood

Works well as an energy booster

Cons

Is only suitable for adults

Should not be used by pregnant and breastfeeding women

Is only available for purchase online via their website

Ingredients Used:

Glucomannan (3g serving) – Konjac, which is the roots of a plant, contains a fiber that enlarges when it is exposed to water. This element allows your appetite to decrease, making it a more favorable ingredient for appetite suppressant supplements. The FDA has also acknowledged how Glucomannan can benefit your overall health. Zinc (11mg/serving) – Zinc plays an effective role in a few different ways. It supports your metabolic processes which facilitates fatty acids and carbs to be moved, stored, and burned. Choline (82.5g/serving) – This component contributes to a normal fat metabolism, making it a perfect inclusion in the supplement since we are not able to generate enough choline ourselves. Green Coffee Bean (50mg/serving) – Coffee beans are green prior to roasting them. They consist of many antioxidants and are less dominant than caffeine. These green beans make you have a stimulant hit that is more pleasurable. Vitamins B6 And B12 – These vitamins when consumed in the right quantities can boost your metabolism and release energy. This can be essential for days you would like to put in an extra workout.



Turmeric (50mg/serving) – Turmeric is a spice that may boost thermogenesis in your body which slightly increases your body’s internal temperature. This allows more calories to be burned.

Dosage Requirement:

The ideal dosage for a healthy adult is 2 pills, three times a day. Two can be taken with each meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The best way to consume the pills is with 1-2 cups of water to assure that it reaches your stomach, making it the most beneficial for all the ingredients’ impact on your body.

Customer Reviews:

Leanbean is one of the most popular weight loss products available in the market today. Its popularity can be credited both to its effectiveness and its competitive pricing strategy. Users around the world have achieved their weight loss goals using Leanbean alongside their diet and workout regimen.

Shipping and Return Policy:

Leanbean provides free worldwide shipping on all their orders regardless of order quantity and price. Other types of shipping options are available as well depending on your region.

You’re able to receive a full refund on an unused or unwanted product by contacting customer support 7 days after receiving the product. From there, they will give you the address to where you would send it back to, then allow 7 days for your refund to be processed.

Leanbean also provides a 90-day money back guarantee. This gives you the option of trying the product consistently for a full 90 days, and if it still does not meet your expectations, you can return it and receive a refund if you feel that you did experience any results.

#3. Instant Knockout – Best Thermogenic

This dietary supplement is used regularly by fitness enthusiasts, professional athletes, and trainers alike. These pills are favored by athletes because they help burn fat more quickly than other similar supplements available today.

Personal trainers and bodybuilding enthusiasts favor this product, too, as it doesn’t inhibit muscle training in any way during the fat-burning process.

Using this supplement has the following advantages:

Boosts Energy Levels – Losing weight requires you to follow some strict and strenuous workout regimens. The low energy levels that accompany reduced calorie intake can pose a problem here. Instant Knockout remedies this by effectively increasing your energy levels.

Doesn’t Interfere With Muscle Training – Professional athletes and fitness experts do not need to worry about losing any muscle gains during the fat burning process. This supplement helps maintain your muscle mass as you lose weight.

Helps You Stay Full Longer – This supplement keeps you feeling full for longer periods. You can deal with your junk food and calorie cravings using Instant Knockout this way.

Increases Your Rate of Metabolism – Slow metabolism can slow down your weight loss process and make your whole ordeal longer than it needs to be. Instant Knockout boosts your metabolism speed to prevent your boy from storing fats.

Pros and Cons of Instant Knockout:

Below we have provided some important factors about Instant Knockout.

Pros:

Aids muscle growth

Bits of help reduce appetite

Increases speed of metabolism

Increases endurance

Has free worldwide shipping

Has a no questions asked 90-day money-back policy

Prevents the growth of fat cells

Helps maintain muscle mass

Cons

Only available online

Not suitable for women who are either pregnant or breastfeeding

Ingredients Used:

Cayenne Peppe r – Heavily featured in several cuisines worldwide, cayenne pepper seeds can speed up your metabolism by increasing your internal body temperature. A speedy metabolism is a key to weight loss, so this is an integral ingredient. Another useful feature of cayenne pepper is that it helps prevent indigestion and bowel movement issues.

Green Tea Extract – There’s a reason green tea is such a popular fad and so highly publicized now and then in the weight loss community. It contains caffeine that keeps your energy levels up throughout the day and is a great fat burner as well.

Vitamin B6 – This vitamin helps keep fatigue at bay and makes your weight loss journey easier. It also helps improve your energy levels and greatly speeds up your metabolism. This is a great ingredient for athletes and professional bodybuilders as it doesn’t reduce your muscle mass.

Zinc – Testosterone is essential to burning fat and building muscles the right way. Zinc increases the production of testosterone in your body, thereby helping you lose weight quickly. It also helps keep your blood sugar levels under control.

Green Coffee Bean – This variety of coffee beans can give you a great boost of energy, which allows you to work harder at your workouts. They also help lower the cholesterol and fat content in your body, thereby promoting heart health.

Piperine – This powerful ingredient increases the internal temperature of your body and boosts your metabolic rate. It also helps prevent additional fat build-up in your body.

GTF Chromium – Most diets do not contain enough of this ingredient. This shortage should be remedied immediately as it can affect your mood and metabolism. Instant Knockout has a healthy GTF Chromium content which has many weight loss benefits.

Vitamin B12 – This vitamin is one of the many ingredients contained in this supplement that can help boost your mood and make dieting a less demanding process. Vitamin B12 can convert the food you eat directly into energy that you can expand on working out to reach your weight loss goals.

Caffeine Anhydrous – Caffeine is renowned for its rejuvenating, energy-boosting properties. This stimulant is a great natural source of energy and can give you the boost you’ll require for intense fat burning workouts. It also helps keep your body’s insulin levels in check.

Glucomannan – This ingredient is extracted from the konjac plant. It’s a great natural ingredient to help keep you full for extended periods. It also helps reduce your appetite and keep hunger pangs at bay throughout the day.

Dosage Requirement:

You could use about four capsules of this supplement daily to aid your weight loss journey. However, it’s not recommended that you take more than for pills of Instant Knockout per day. As for the timings, it’s recommended that you take a pill before breakfast, lunch, tea, and dinner each.

You’d have to take these capsules every day for at least three months before you can expect to see some results. Each bottle of this product contains 120 capsules which would suffice for about one month of use.

Customer Reviews:

Reviews from genuine users on online forums report that Instant Knockout has given them some impressive weight loss results being the best fat burning supplement readily available in the market. They’ve claimed to experience an increase in energy levels as well.

This supplement is especially popular among bodybuilders and athletes as it doesn’t cause any loss in muscle mass. This is a huge advantage for those following a protein-rich but calorie-deficient diet.

Users claim that Instant Knockout has helped them gain more muscle with regular use. Increased energy levels don’t hurt either as they help with workouts and other activities you may want to engage in during the day.

Shipping and Return Policy:

This brand offers free worldwide shipping on their Two Months’ Supply and Ultimate Shedding Pack packages. They have a very convenient return and refund policy. If you’re not satisfied with their product, you can request your money back within 90 days of purchase.

Their no-questions-asked money-back policy is indicative of the confidence they have in the quality of their products.

#4. Clenbutrol – Legal Steroid Alternative

Clenbutrol is a dietary supplement used to burn fat by increasing your body’s Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR). Increasing your body’s BMR will convert the fats stored in your body into energy. We say it’s the perfect supplement for athletes as it promotes a healthy increase in muscle mass.

Many dietary supplements burn overall fat in your body which leads to a loss in muscle gains as well. This is not the case with Clenbutrol. It helps increase the flow of oxygen in your blood which prevents heart diseases.

This supplement helps you meet all your energy requirements and increases your endurance thereby allowing you to perform demanding physical exercises.

The following list discusses the benefits of using Clenbutrol:

It Increases Metabolism Speed – This supplement increases your body’s metabolism speed to convert fat into energy thereby reducing fat and increasing muscle mass.

It Helps Increase Muscle Mass – Clenbutrol promotes muscle gain and helps tone your muscles to give your body a finely chiseled appearance. This makes it perfect for bodybuilders and athletes.

It Burns Fat – Clenbutrol complements your weight loss journey by helping you burn stored fats quickly and safely.

It Promotes Heart Health – This supplement increases the flow of oxygen in your blood which greatly reduces the risk of heart diseases. Few other dietary supplements can claim to do the same.

It Helps Maintain Muscle Mass – Clenbutrol helps maintain muscle mass, unlike other weight loss supplements.

Pros and Cons of Clenbutrol:

We have mentioned some vital pointers below about Clenbutrol.

Pros:

Reduces fat storage

Increases energy levels

Aids healthy muscle gains

Contains antioxidants

Has great anti-aging properties

Is a viable alternative to Clenbuterol

Is a fast and effective solution

Keeps you fully satisfied for hours together

Increases your heart health

Cons:

It’s only available for sale online via their website

It doesn’t have a money-back guarantee

It’s not suitable for pregnant and breastfeeding women

Ingredients Used:

Orange Extract – Bitter orange extract is an ingredient used to improve metabolism and aid overall fat loss in your body. It’s found in Asia and used widely for its cardiovascular benefits as it increases the flow of oxygen in your blood.

Garcinia Cambogia – This extract is derived from a tropical fruit that stems from the production of fat-storing cells in your body. It also lowers your cholesterol and keeps your blood sugar levels in check.

Guarana Extract – The unique feature of guarana extract is its anti-aging benefits. This is due to the great antioxidants it contains. You’re sure to find this ingredient in nearly all energy boosters, such as energy drinks and pills. It effectively combats tiredness and fatigue thereby enabling you to spend more time on workouts.

Vitamin B3 – Also known as Niacin, Vitamin B3 is commonly found in several varieties of foods that contain protein. This ingredient converts your sugar and carb intake into the protein that aids gains in your muscle mass.

Dosage Requirement:

Like most other dietary supplements, the recommended dosage for Clenbutrol is three capsules per day. You can take these pills about 45-60 minutes before your workout session for the best results.

It may take up to two weeks for you to see changes in your body. Every bottle of this product contains 30 capsules which should last you for about 10 days.

Customer Reviews:

Those who have used this product will agree that Clenbutrol contributes greatly to muscle growth and weight loss even among those who are obese. The muscle gains and energy boost help users aim for higher intensity workouts. And Clenbutrol indeed is a better fat cutter than Clenbuterol.

Clenbutrol has helped countless users achieve a lean-muscled, toned appearance.

Shipping and Return Policy:

Clenbutrol offers free worldwide shipping and ships all products within 24-48 hours. This product comes with the lowest price guarantee of $1000.

#5. Trimtone – Natural Diet Pills

This supplement combines a variety of natural ingredients to create a great weight loss product specifically for women. This supplement is used to activate the brown adipose tissue. This tissue is integral to burning fat in women’s bodies.

Trimtone offers a host of other benefits for users, some of which are as follows:

Provides an Energy Boost And Increases Metabolism – The natural, organic ingredients used in Trimtone ensure that your body’s metabolism speeds up enough to burn fat quickly. It gives you an energy boost to help you with strenuous workouts.

It Keeps Cravings in Control – Those on strict weight-loss diets find the initial stages of dieting extremely stressful as it involves a drastic reduction in carbs and calories. Tritone helps keep these cravings in check.

It Helps You Overcome Fatigue – Adhering to a strict diet and exercise regimen can leave you feeling lethargic and exhausted throughout the day leaving you with inadequate energy to complete your work. Trimtone gives you a good energy boost thereby increasing your endurance.

Pros and Cons of Trimtone:

Let’s see how Trimtone helps in reducing weight and benefits the body.

Pros:

Contains 100% natural ingredients

Provides an energy boost

Helps control cravings

Is made locally in the U.S.

Helps control high cholesterol

Is suitable for vegans

Improves your metabolism

Controls mood swings

Takes care of fatigue and tiredness

Has a low dosage requirement

Uses advanced techniques to burn fat

Keeps blood sugar levels in check

Has a sound money-back guarantee

Cons:

Is only suitable for adults

Is not suitable for women who are either pregnant or breastfeeding

Is only available for purchase online via their website

Ingredients Used:

Green Coffee – This is one of the best alternatives to regular caffeine. It helps your body meet its energy requirements and helps increase your alertness as well.

Glucomannan – This ingredient is a type of konjac plant that has natural fibers rich in appetite-reducing properties. It’s very useful for those who have difficulty fighting off hunger pangs and sticking to their diet.

Caffeine Anhydrous – Caffeine Anhydrous is a natural solution to help increase energy levels and promote fat burning. All the energy, endurance, and stamina you’ll require for a demanding physical workout can be met with the help of this ingredient.

Green Tea Extract – A great ingredient all around, green tea extract helps burn fat and is packed with antioxidants. Green tea also helps combat constipation and other digestive ailments to give you great weight loss results.

Grains of Paradise – This magic ingredient activates the brown adipose tissue in women. In doing so, it keeps blood sugar levels in check and controls calorie cravings too.

Dosage Requirement:

The dosage requirement for Trimtone is only one capsule per day. This can be had every day before breakfast with a glass of water. Since it contains a fair amount of caffeine, it’s recommended you have it in the morning, hours before your bedtime.

Customer Reviews:

Most users have reported that Trimtone has helped them stick to their diet. Its energy-boosting properties help you perform strenuous workouts as well.

The small dosage requirement too is a popular feature among users.

Shipping and Return Policy:

Trimtone has free worldwide shipping for several countries. You can refer to their website for more details on the same. Customers living in the U.S. can expect delivery within 3-7 business days.

You’re eligible for a full refund on your purchase if you contact them within 100 days of ordering the product.

Things to Consider Before Buying Weight Loss Pills:

Since there are so many weight loss supplements available today, it’s no surprise that users are confused as to which solutions are effective.

Keeping the following factors in mind will help you make an informed choice regarding your potential purchase:

What Is Your Weight Loss Target?

The most important consideration while choosing weight loss pills is the amount of weight you want to lose. If you want to lose weight, you’ll need to opt for a pill that speeds up metabolism.

On the other hand, if you want to maintain your body weight you need to use a fat burning supplement.

Do You Find It Difficult to Stick to Your Diet?

If you’re someone who finds it difficult to stick to your diet, you can use a weight loss supplement that curbs your appetite. There are various Appetite Suppressants in the market that help deal with your hunger issues. These typically contain ingredients that make you feel full for long periods and control calorie cravings.

Can You Put in The Exercise?

You can’t only rely on weight loss pills to burn fat and help you achieve a body transformation. You should be able and willing to follow a strict exercise and diet regimen as well.

Not making the adequate lifestyle changes required to lose weight will render these weight loss supplements ineffective in the long run.

Do You Suffer from Any Chronic Illnesses?

Those who have existing medical conditions should consult a healthcare provider before using weight loss pills. Adding these supplements to your diet without consulting an expert could have some harmful side effects on your body.

Why Should You Rely On Our Review?

You can rest assured that our reviews and other information we’ve done mentioned in this article are genuine and trustworthy. We’ve kept our opinions as unbiased and generalized as possible.

What We Don’t Do:

Accept product samples from the brands we’re reviewing

Accept any payment for our reviews

Conclude without adequate research

Rank products based on the brand’s advertising budget

Trust only the information and reviews posted on the brand’s official website

What We Do:

Adequate research on each brand’s background and reputation

Go through authentic customer reviews

Spell out all the relevant details regarding each product

Double-check each claim made by the brands

FAQs on Weight Loss Supplements:

Q. How Much Fat Can I Expect to Lose?

In the initial stages, you’ll find that weight loss pills help you burn fat at a rate of 5%. This can increase to 10% after you use them consistently for 12 weeks or more.

Q. How Effective Are Weight Loss Pills?

Though you can’t expect to see results immediately after you begin using them, weight loss pills are known to be quite effective, all things considered. If you complement these pills with a strict diet and exercise regimen, you’ll soon find yourself shedding some excess pounds.

Q. Do Weight Loss Pills Have Side Effects?

Pills that contain caffeine can disrupt your sleep schedule if taken at night before bedtime. Apart from this, weight loss pills don’t cause any harmful side effects in those who don’t have any existing medical condition.

Q. How Long Will They Take to Show Results?

Regular usage of weight loss pills can show you results within 2-3 months after you begin using them. This is true only for those who back up their pill intake with a healthy diet and strenuous physical exercise.

Most quality brands offer you a 100% money-back guarantee if you don’t see results within the three-month time frame.

In Conclusion: Do Weight Loss Pills Work?

It’s no secret that losing weight can take months, even years of your time. However, it needn’t take very long if you use the right supplements to aid your weight loss journey.

If we had to pick one among the best 5 weight loss supplements that we discussed in this article, we would go with PhenQ as it not only accelerates weight loss but is a very user- friendly product with various benefits. Other than this supplement, if we were to give some other product the trophy, it would be Lean Bean.

Weight loss pills have several benefits that include speeding up your metabolism, boosting energy, suppressing hunger, and much more. Moreover, these pills have little to no side effects and can be used freely by those who have no medical conditions.

