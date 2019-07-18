The Best Wet Shave Razors for Men with Sensitive Skin

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you want the smoothest skin and the closest cut, then you need a wet shave. Electric razors are handy, but they just don’t give the smooth, tight finish that a razor can provide. But it’s also well known that a wet razor shave can be uncomfortable for a lot of guys. What are the best wet razors for men with sensitive skin?

We checked out a bunch, and came up with a list of seven, in no particular order, that we really like:

Gillette Heated Razor Schick HydroSense Merkur Futur Gillette Fusion5 Harry’s The Truman Gillette ProShield Solimo MultiSphere.

Wet razors feature two main components: the handle, and the changeable and disposable blade(s). You really ought to switch out your razor every couple of weeks, especially if you shave once (or more) a day. Not only do blunt blades irritate your face, but bacteria builds up quickly with regular use—particularly between the blades of popular multi-blade razors. If you use a blade less frequently, your blade(s) might last a month or more.

Another common conundrum: Are more blades necessarily better? In a word, no. Many men get a satisfactory shave with two or three blades. Some guys even prefer a single safety razor or straight-blade shave. Multiple blades can more easily irritate skin but then, more blades might provide a more comfortable shave for you. Again, it’s all subjective, and you’ll never know until you try it.

No matter which wet razor you prefer, there is a bottom line. And it’s right here: A good one doesn’t have to cost a bundle. You can spend a lot of money on a razor, and it will likely be fantastic. But you might get just as close and comfortable a shave with a $20 razor with brand-new blades.

For what it’s worth, the old adage “you get what you pay for” really is true with wet razors. Cheap, disposable razors are exactly that: cheap and disposable. But if you’re willing to spend a bit more money up front, you’ll end up spending less—and getting a far superior shave—in the long run. Particularly if you go with one of the multiple subscription shave clubs out right now.

Here, in no particular order, are our favorite wet razors for men with sensitive skin.