Best Flavored: Sparta Nutrition Spartan Whey Ultra Premium Protein Blend GET IT!

When you pick up this container of Whey from Sparta Nutrition, you won’t just get the juice you need to fuel a workout properly. But you’ll also get an amazing blast of flavor that tastes like a sweet bowl of cereal with none of the downsides to your health.

[$25; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!