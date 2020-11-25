Blast Your Arms With These 5 Isolated Tricep Workouts

Biceps get a lot of attention, but you can’t grow your arms without giving some love to those triceps. After all, the tris are the larger muscle group of the two. But if you truly want to bulk up those triceps, it’s going to take more than a few dips or extensions.

To help you get the horseshoe triceps of your dreams, we rounded up five tricep workouts from top fitness enthusiasts on Instagram. These muscle-building isolation exercises will target your triceps and give you a diverse range of moves that you can incorporate into your next workout.

Triceps Trifecta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ulissesworld (@ulissesworld)

Six Dip Variations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marino Katsouris (@marino_katsouris)

Triceps powered by Dumbbells

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam | Online Fitness Coach (@liam.cavanagh.fitness)

Triceps Symmetry Workout

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRANSFORMATION COACH🌍 (@ryan_spiteri)

Tried and True Tricep Workouts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick B – Fitness Trainer (@fitncb)

Bonus: The Do’s and Don’ts of Dips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Pfau: Fitness & Nutrition (@apfau)

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!