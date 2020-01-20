1. Mobility Workout

This workout will leave you loose and moving better, as the exercises address several spots that tend to be tight at once. “Moves and stretches that passively get your body into rotation positively impact every range of motion,” says de Jong. He suggests taking on this routine first thing in the a.m. so you’ll move better and be more aware of your body throughout the rest of the day.

Download the Movr app and go here to see how to do these moves (and the moves in de Jong’s other workouts below) under the “Everyday Minis” tab.

(FYI they’re listed as Men’s Journal Improve Your Mobility, Men’s Journal Bodyweight Sweat, and Men’s Journal Bodyweight Strength in the app.)

T-Spine Reaches: Lie on your back. Keep right leg straight and pull left knee to chest. Bring left knee across body until it touches the floor, then reach left arm across your body with an inhale, as you exhale and reach back to the right. Repeat 5x each side. Around-the-World Hip Flexor Stretch: Kneel on right leg with left leg in front of you, foot flat on floor. Get tall through the crown of your head and slide your hips forward and back. Then from start position, shift left foot to 45 degrees to the left, and slide knee over toe. When back to start, slide left foot to 90 degrees from starting point and slide knee over toe. Repeat 5X each side. Pike Arch: Start in a plank position. Press hips upward, bending your knees and lengthening your spine. Inhale as you press your chest forward and drop hips to the floor. Repeat 5X. If you’re familiar with yoga – think, downward dog upward dog! The World’s Greatest Stretch: Step forward with your left leg, and lower your body into a lunge. As you go down, place your right hand on the floor so it’s even with your left foot. Now move your left elbow inside your left foot, and rest it on the floor. Move your left hand outside your left foot, and twist to reach for the sky.

Do each move in order for 1 minute (1 minute per side for the first two moves), keeping your breathing relaxed throughout. Repeat for 3 sets.

