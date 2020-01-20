2. Strength-Building Workout

The key to amping up your strength with bodyweight moves is to make sure you’re executing them at 100 percent. For real functional strength gains, “It’s not about doing as many things as you can but doing them poorly,” says de Jong. “Instead, do fewer things but do them well.” So for this routine, he put together just three moves. If you can’t do all the reps with great form, either do fewer reps or do all reps with the suggested modification.

(Side note: It can be tough to tackle your posterior chain with bodyweight exercises, de Jong says. If you want more of a challenge, and you have access to a gym, consider swapping bench-assisted pistol squats for deadlifts with weight.)

Pushups (to modify, lower to your knees): Do 10–20 reps. Bodyweight Squats: Do 10–20 reps. Dead Bugs: Do 10–20 reps. Pullups (to modify, do negative or assisted pull-ups with a band): Do 5–10 reps. Bench-assisted Pistol Squats: Do 10 reps each side.

Do each move in order with no rest between moves. Rest 1 minute. Repeat for 4–5 sets.

