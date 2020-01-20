3. Muscle-Building Workout

“When it comes to building muscle, the keys are muscle tension, metabolic stress, and muscle damage—how you manipulate these will drive the amount of muscle you’re able to pack on,” says Rosante, who put together this routine. He recommends starting with some self-myofascial release on your glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves, chest and upper back with some Yoga Tune Up Therapy Balls, a lacrosse ball, or a foam roller, followed by a dynamic warmup.

1 1/2 Bulgarian Split Squats: With one foot elevated on a bench behind you, lower all the way down, come halfway up, then lower all the down and come back to the top for 1 rep. Do 8–10 reps per side. Sixers: At the top of a pushup position, squeeze your hands toward each other like you’re trying to pull the floor together for 6 seconds. Release that tension, then lower for 6 seconds. Hold the bottom of the pushup position for 6 seconds and press back up explosively. That’s 1 rep. Do 6 reps. Eccentric Leg Curls: Lie on your back with feet flat on the floor. Push hips up into a bridge. Flex feet and push heels out, slowly extending legs. Take 8-10 seconds to lower your body to the floor. That’s 1 rep. Do 10 reps. YWT Holds: Lie face down on floor, arms extended in a Y with thumbs up. Squeeze muscles in upper back to raise chest off the floor. Hold 20 seconds. Pull your elbows down to form a W. Hold 20 seconds. Punch arms out to the sides to form a T. Hold 20 seconds. Release to complete 1 set. RKC Plank: Start in a forearm plank. Hold for 5 seconds, then pull forearms toward toes and toes toward forearms like you’re trying to pull the floor together. Hold that tension for 5 seconds. Return to start. Continue, alternating 5 seconds at a time for 30 sec.-2 min.

Do each move in order, rest 1 minute. Repeat for 3 or 4 sets. Do this workout 2 or 3 times a week on nonconsecutive days.

