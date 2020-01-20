4. Weight-loss Workout
“Bodyweight moves that are best for losing weight are low-impact, high-intensity, and very dynamic—meaning they use more than one part of your body,” says de Jong. “A lot of people will turn to high-impact moves like jumps when trying to lose weight, but if you have 20 pounds to shed, those put a lot of unnecessary impact on your joints.” This routine will help you blast fat from head to toe, without that extra stress, in just three moves.
- Mountain climbers
- Walkouts
- Bodyweight squats
Do each move for 1 minute in order, rest 1 minute, and repeat 5 times. Do this workout up to 3 times a week with aerobic sessions mixed in to drop pounds faster.
