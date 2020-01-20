4. Weight-loss Workout

“Bodyweight moves that are best for losing weight are low-impact, high-intensity, and very dynamic—meaning they use more than one part of your body,” says de Jong. “A lot of people will turn to high-impact moves like jumps when trying to lose weight, but if you have 20 pounds to shed, those put a lot of unnecessary impact on your joints.” This routine will help you blast fat from head to toe, without that extra stress, in just three moves.

Mountain climbers Walkouts Bodyweight squats

Do each move for 1 minute in order, rest 1 minute, and repeat 5 times. Do this workout up to 3 times a week with aerobic sessions mixed in to drop pounds faster.

