5. Power-Boosting Workout

“Jumps and plyometric training are two of the best tools for developing power with bodyweight exercises,” says Rosante. Keep in mind that not all jumps are plyo moves; plyometrics are more intense and all about minimal ground contact.

Take note: When you’re training for power, focus on high-quality reps and sufficient recovery. “You won’t be huffing and puffing after this workout, but you may notice next-day fatigue due to the high level of demand this places on your central nervous system,” says Rosante.

Start with some self-myofascial release with Yoga Tune Up Therapy Balls, a lacrosse ball, or a foam roller. Then do only one of the following moves per session.

Depth Jumps: Stand on a raised platform. Step out and drop straight down (do not jump). When your feet touch the ground, jump straight up as high as you can, then land softly. Do 3 reps. Rest, then repeat 4–5 times. Hurdle Hops: Set up 4 to 6 hurdles (9–12 inches tall) in a straight line, about 40 inches apart. Lower into a quarter-squat and explosively jump over each hurdle, moving as fast as possible. Repeat 7–8 times. Depth Jump to Ball Throw: Stand at the edge of a raised platform, holding a weighted ball with an underhand grip. Step off the platform and drop straight down (do not jump). As soon as your feet hit the floor, jump up and throw the ball as high and far behind you as possible. Repeat 7–8 times. Box Jumps: Do 4 or 5 sets of 3 reps.

Rest 2–3 minutes between sets. Do a power session twice a week, waiting 48–72 hours between workouts.

