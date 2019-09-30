Boost Immune Health, Increase Metabolism, Burn Fat, and Lose Weight with Maikai

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There’s nothing more important than your health and the health of your loved ones—and one of the best ways to ensure good health is by eating whole foods and taking all-natural supplements packed with all of the essential nutrients your body needs.

That’s how we came across Maikai.

We know that our bodies need a wide range of nutrients—proteins, carbs, good fats, vitamins, and minerals. And we try to make sure we get ours daily. But some of these essentials can’t be found in our diet, so we need to supplement. That’s where Maikai comes in.

Maikai supplements address mens’ needs in various stages of our lives, such as weight loss and detox, as well as general wellness. Carefully formulated using blends of whole foods like veggies, fruits, probiotics, and superfoods, Maikai supplements carry the purest forms of the essential vitamins and minerals to keep our body in balance, the way it’s supposed to be.

If you’re trying to lose weight, boost productivity, and see results, here are three Maikai products to try out:

Maikai Vitamin D3 10,000 IU Softgels

Most people get it from the sun, but Vitamin D is only found in small amounts in fatty fish like sardines and tuna. So it can can be hard for some men to come by. Particularly in the winter months when sunlight is scarcer than normal. And especially if you live in a northern climate or spend much of your life indoors, you should consider supplementing your Vitamin D.

Ideal for building and maintaining healthy bones, Vitamin D3 is associated with increased cognition and immune health. It enhances the body’s absorption of calcium and phosphorous, which are essential for the development and maintenance of healthy teeth and bones. D3 also supports immune system function by supporting healthy cell growth.

Because research indicates Vitamin D3 in liquid soft gel form is more bioavailable then tablet or powdered forms, Maikai Vitamin D3 supplements are available in easy to swallow 10,000 IU soft gels.

Get It: Pick up Maikai Vitamin D3 Softgels ($11 for 220) at Amazon

Maikai 7-KETO DHEA 100mg Burn Pills

The body’s production of DHEA declines with age. That’s why weight gain is a common malady with older guys. DHEA helps to retard the effects of aging and promotes enhanced longevity, exerting a multitude of effects through its conversion. Maikai 7-KETO safely promotes thermogenesis to help maintain a healthy body weight.

7-KETO contributes to weight loss by increasing the activity of thermogenic enzymes responsible for fatty acid oxidation. And it can also increase immune helper cells, increased white blood cells, and decreased blood pressure. By helping neurons establish contact with other neurons, 7-KETO can even increase efficiency in the aging brain.

Developed in a GMP-certified facility to assure quality. Maikai 7-KETO 100mg Burn Pills are made with 100 percent non-GMO ingredients.

Get It: Pick up Maikai 7-KETO DHEA 100mg capsules ($11 for $30) at Amazon

Maikai CLA 2000 Weight Loss Supplement

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) is the name given to group of chemicals found in the fatty acid called Linoleic Acid. A few of the major sources of CLA in the diet include full-fat dairy products, beef, and butter. Although most people think of these foods as “unhealthy” sources of saturated fat, they also provide essential CLA.

CLA supplementation provides you with good fat without the unhealthy ones. It has been shown to improve the lean mass-to-body fat ratio by decreasing fat deposition (especially in the abdomen) and enhancing muscle growth. So if you’re having trouble losing your spare tire, Maikai CLA 2000 might be just what you need to increase your metabolism and unleash results.

Maikai CLA 2000 also has bone-building benefits, provides growth and developmental support. It can help improve digestion, and reducefood allergies and sensitivities.

Get It: Pick up Maikai CLA 2000 Softgels ($14 for 60) at Amazon



So if you want to be more productive, lose weight, and see results from your fitness and dieting regimen, try Maikai supplements today.

