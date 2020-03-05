Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As we get older, things stop working as well as they used to. Big news, right? Yeah, we know—you know. It’s something we all deal with. Our muscles and joints ache more, we don’t recover as quickly, and our once-mighty immune system seems as fragile as a dandelion in the breeze. And right now we all need our immune system to be working at top performance. Boost your immune system with a quick spray of Stem Cell Worx. You can get it today at Amazon.

So as we age, the body slows down in numerous ways. Ever wonder why? Mainly, it’s because after age 50 our stem cells rapidly decline in effectiveness—often by 50 percent or more. Therefore, the body’s inability to heal itself as quickly, produce new cells and tissue aa s fast as it used to, and rapidly recover after injury or illness is directly related to this decline in stem cells.

So it’s key to have our adult stem cells operating at optimum levels. Especially these days, when we all need our immune systems to be working as well as they possibly can. If you’d like to experience quicker recovery, improved energy, and a serious boost to your immune system, pick up Stem Cell Worx.

Get An Immune System Boost with Stem Cell Worx

But optimal stem cell function does more than staving off coronavirus and other sicknesses. You’ll also see anti-inflammatory benefits, as well as the rapid repair of sore muscles and injured tissue. Cuts and scrapes will heal faster. And you’ll get quicker recovery after illness, injury, and surgery.

To get your stem cells working the way they used to, try Stem Cell Worx. It’s a sublingual spray—all it takes is a quick spray under your tongue. You’ll get far faster absorption than with pills or capsules. Plus, like seemingly everything else, our ability to absorb nutrients through our gastrointestinal tract slows as we age. Getting old sucks!

Independent clinical testing has been carried out by scientists and bio-chemists on the Stem Cell Worx formulation. The study used blood samples from healthy humans. The adult mesenchymal stem cells increased by up to 80 percent within two weeks of the participants taking the Stem Cell Worx supplement. Information on this clinical test and other independent studies can be found at stemcellworx.com.

According to the manufacturer, Stem Cell Worx contains: Vitamins A, B1, B2, B12, and Vitamin C. it also contains calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, and iodine. The key ingredients per 12 sprays (daily dosage recommended) are:

360mg Bovine Colostrum

105mg Trans Resveratrol

44mg Fucoidan

Other ingredients are purified water, natural vanilla flavor, citric acid, and less than 2 percent potassium sorbate.

So if you want to kickstart your immune system, speed healing and recovery, and tap into resources depleted by aging, Check out Stem Cell Worx.

Get It: Pick up Stem Cell Worx ($57) at Amazon

