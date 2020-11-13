Boost Your Immunity And Find Some Serenity With The Help of LifeToGo

Orange Ginger Smoothie with Barney Butter Almond Butter GET IT!

Ingredients

– 1/2 cup almond milk

– 1 tsp chia seeds

– 2 small oranges (or 1 large), peeled and chopped

– 1/2 frozen banana

– 2 tsp piece ginger root, peeled and thinly sliced

– 1 tablespoon Barney Butter

– 1 tablespoon vanilla protein powder (optional)

– slivered almonds

Directions

1. Pour the ingredients in the blender in the order listed.

2. Puree on low speed working up to high until smooth, about 1 minute.

3. Top with slivered almonds, and drink immediately.

