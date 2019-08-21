Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





When it comes to building the perfect home gym, simplicity is your best friend. No matter the home, space is always a concern. The best way to make the most of the space you have is to get equipment that can be used for multiple workouts, ideally of different intensities.

With the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, space becomes a non-issue.

Despite appearances, this kettlebell is designed for multiple workouts to truly build up the core. It is so easy to use and versatile, it can easily replace 6 kettlebells with the workouts it can allow.

How? Simple. With the turn of a dial, the weight can change. Start at 8 lbs and work up to 12, 20, 25, 35, and 40. No need to clutter up any room with stacks of kettlebells.

Want to get the most out of your new kettlebell? Each kettlebell provides access to 24 training exercises that will maximize all future workouts, regardless of the weight you choose to set.

Workout equipment is, by design, made to be used and beaten up. Plus, depending on how often a piece of equipment is used, it can break pretty quickly. The Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, however, is designed to be durable. If you’re still worried, Bowflex offers a two-year warranty on your new favorite equipment.

Despite how many uses the kettlebell has, it’s not going to leave a huge dent in your wallet. It’s only $150, plus it comes with free shipping. No code required!

Get the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell to elevate any home workout routine. Plus, because it’s so compact, you’ll have plenty of room for other equipment in your home gym (perhaps a Max Trainer?)

Get It: Pick up the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell ($150) at Bowflex.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.