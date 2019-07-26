Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Ever wish you could work out in the comfort and privacy of your own home? If you’ve ever dreamed about owning your own home gym, or even just a subtle, quiet fitness and exercise machine that would let you work out quickly and easily, check out the Bowflex Beat the Heat Sale, going on now.

Right now you can save big bucks—and get free shipping!—on a variety of Bowflex equipment, including treadmills, stairclimbers, adjustable dumbbells, and even complete home gyms. Many of these deals come with accessories too, like rubber floor mats. It’s a great deal on a brand we don’t often see on sale. But hurry! These deals only run through August 5.

How Does Bowflex Work?

Bowflex is designed for serious fitness enthusiasts. When you buy a Bowflex machine you’ve gotta be all-in on your exercise and fitness regimen. That’s why Bowflex is so highly rated.

Most of the equipment below is new for 2019. But they’re based on tried-and-true machines that have garnered tens of thousands of positive reviews.

If you know and understand what it takes to get fit and be healthy, and how hard it is to stay there, then this deal is for you. Bowflex will keep you toned and fit; it will help you stay toned and fit. But you’ve gotta put in the work. And there’s no better time to get it than the Beat the Heat sale.

We’ve selected a few items below that will help the serious fitness enthusiast. But there are plenty more deals going on at Bowflex, so go check it out for yourself before making the decision. Because it is a commitment: It’s a commitment to health, and to living your best life. Remember, these offers are valid only through August 5.

Get Bowflex, and get shredded. Start today.