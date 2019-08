Max Trainer M6 GET IT!

Building on the best-selling M5, which achieived nearly 5,000 five-star reviews, the new Bowflex M6 is an more afforable way to get the benefits of the Max Intelligence app. With 16 levels of resistance, just set it and go.

Get It: Save $150 and get free shipping on the Max Trainer M6 ($1,549; was $1,699) at Bowflex using the code SUMMERFUN