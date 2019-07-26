MaxTrainer M8 GET IT!

This is the top of the line Bowflex trainer. It features enhanced dual-mode LCD/LED screens, multi-grip dynamic handles, aerobars, 20 resistance levels, and a premium media rack. Its unique burn rate display sets targets to help you achieve your goals, so you work out smarter, not harder.

The new Max Intelligence app features dynamic coaching. As you train, Max speaks to you, coaching and adjusting to your needs.

Get It: Save $250 and get free shipping on the MaxTrainer M8 ($2,049; was $2,299) at Bowflex using the code SUMMERFUN