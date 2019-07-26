If you’re serious about your fitness routine, then this is the home gym set-up you need. It lets you perform more than 100 exercises in up to 400 variations. Arms, legs, chest, back—it’s designed to work every major body zoneand support every workout routine, strength level, and fitness goal. Before long you’ll soon be doing exercises you didn’t even know existed and working muscles you didn’t realize you had. Thirty minutes, three times a week is all it takes.

Get It: Save $300 and get free shipping on the Revolution Home Gym ($2,499; was $2,799) at Bowflex with the code SUMMERFUN