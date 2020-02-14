Breakouts? Try These Two All-natural Acne Killers at Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you have a problem with acne, then you know how many products claim to stop it. To kill it. And to prevent it. And to hide breakouts. There’s an acne product for every symptom and every treatment. But if you really want to keep your acne under control, try a regimen of these two highly-rated, all-natural acne killers at Amazon. You’ll keep breakouts to a minimum, and minimize the effects of those that do happen.

Between a daily dose of Acnetame, a supplement designed to improve your skin, and drug-free Avarelle Acne Absorbing Patches, your acne doesn’t stand a chance. Okay, there are plenty of guys out there who have medical-grade issues with acne that only a dermatologist can help. And that ProActiv program has had fantastic results for thousands. But those treatments are expensive and can be invasive.

Now, you may yet require one of those more-drastic types of treatments. But if you’re just looking for a simple, affordable way to keep your acne under control, use these two products in concert to help your skin heal, and contain the unsightliness—and naturally speed the healing—of the zits and pimples that do bust through.

All-natural Acne Killers

Think of it as an acne maintenance system. Acnetame ($28) works via a blend of vitamins, a mineral, antioxidants, and an amino acid to keep your skin less oily. If you’ve got oily skin, this is the supplement you need. Acnetame has proven acne treatments such as NAC (Sulfur), Vitamin B5, and Vitamin A.

More than 4k reviewers on Amazon have rated Acnetame (silly name, great product) 4.3 out of five stars. That means for most people who take it, it’s successful in diminishing oil production, reducing pore size, and improve the healing time of their skin.

Cover up the breakouts that do pop through with and Avarelle Acne Cover Patch ($9). Designed for people who suffer from troublesome skin or blemish issues, it’s made with Tea Tree Oil, Calendula Oil, and Hydrocolloid Dressing. They’re little stickers that are totally clear, but they’ll increase healing time by cleaning and protecting your zit from irritants—and by keeping your fingers off of it.

Avarelle contains no harmful chemicals; just natural, skin-healing ingredients to get you back in the game, faster. Nearly 7k Amazon reviewers concur—they give Avarelle patches a solid four-star rating.

So if you’ve got issues with acne breakouts, pimples, or zits, try these two products together to get your skin under control. You may find you get your confidence back, as well.

Get It: Pick up Acnetame ($28 for 60 capsules) at Amazon

ALSO: Pick up Avarelle Acne Cover Patches ($9 for a box of 40) at Amazon

