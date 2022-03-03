Brighten Up That Pups Day With These Whimzees Dog Dental Treats

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Dogs are amazing creatures. They are cute as hell and super funny, just little balls of fur that entertain us to no end. But they are a responsibility and any dog owner can tell you they want their dog to be as healthy and happy as possible. This will be true when you get the Whimzees Dog Dental Treats for them.

Dental health isn’t just important for humans, but dogs as well. Just because they have stronger teeth and gums than us doesn’t mean they are invincible. You need to keep them healthy and strong otherwise they deal with issues that cause them a lot of pain. But not with the Whimzees Dog Dental Treats.

One of the best elements of the Whimzees Dog Dental Treats, other than the dental element, is how they taste great to the dog. They will go nuts for them and they are pretty hefty treats, taking a little more time to work through than other treats. So you can keep them entertained and satisfied while helping their teeth.

The more often the pups eat these treats (only one a day), you will see results in their teeth and gums. They will become whiter and more strong with fresher breath. They have no preservatives or gluten or artificial colors or the like. Just a good ole blast of tasty health for the dog.

Picking up the Whimzees Dog Dental Treats for your pooch is gonna be a smart decision. Not just because it’ll keep them busy while they work on them, but because they taste good and help out their teeth and gums. Do them a favor by helping them avoid any dental issues and pick up a pack right now.

Get It: Pick up the Whimzees Dog Dental Treats ($16; was $19) at Amazon

