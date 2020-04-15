Bring Sanitizer Wherever You Go With This Credit Card Sized Spray Bottle

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Do you have to spend a lot of time outside of the house? If you do, you’re going to want to have sanitizer or rubbing alcohol on your at all times to help keep yourself clean. To bring that stuff around with ease, you’re going to want to pick up the Grand Parfums Credit Card Spray Bottles.

For the man on the go, you wan to make things as easy as possible. Bring whatever you need with you in as compact a form as possible. And these Grand Parfums Credit Card Spray Bottles will absolutely make staying clean out there a lot easier.

As the name implies, the Grand Parfums Credit Card Spray Bottles are around the same size as a credit card. That’s a pretty compact shell. You can fill up to 20ml of an alcohol-based spray in there. That should be more than enough for your time out during the day.

Picking up the Grand Parfums Credit Card Spray Bottles is a great deal. Not just for the convenience, but because you get 6 bottles with one purchase. That way you got plenty for yourself or you have extras to hand out if you got a family.

You’re going to want the Grand Parfums Credit Card Spray Bottles if you have to spend a sustained amount of time outside these days. It’s convenient and it will allow you to fight off germs all day long. At this price, you can’t really afford to not have one in your possession.

