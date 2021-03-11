Bring The Gym Home With You At The Horizon Fitness March Sale

T101 Treadmill GET IT!

Working on a bit of a budget? Well, Horizon Fitness has you covered, because its best selling and most rewarded Treadmill is the most affordable of the bunch and is even better with this sales price.

Get It: Pick up the T101 Treadmill ($699; was $999) at Horizon Fitness

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out 10 Best Moisture-Wicking Men’s Underwear For Working Out

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!