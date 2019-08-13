These Are The Last Sheets You’ll Ever Buy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Nobody ever remembers to buy new sheets. Most only replace theirs when their old set has gotten so bad, one more wash just might totally tear it apart. Instead of poring over the countless (and overwhelming) array of fabrics, colors and the benefits of each one, just head straight to the brand that’s ubiquitous for making the best bedding out there: Brooklinen. The Luxe Core Sheet Set is so good, they’re the last sheets you’ll ever have to buy.

Purchasing the set saves you 20% as opposed to picking up each item individually. The set has one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases—all we need for a well-made bed.

Made from 100% cotton with a thread count of 480, these feel buttery smooth on the skin. The fitted sheet comes with tags that indicate which is the short and the long side, making pulling these over your mattress super easy. The pillowcases are made with envelope closures so the pillows don’t tumble out when they’re being slept on. And keeping them clean is easy as well, just by throwing them into the washing machine on a cold wash cycle.

Of all of Brooklinen’s bedding fabrics, the luxe sateen is their bestseller by far. It currently has 11,238 customer reviews, nearly all of which note how soft and comfortable these are.

Why buy cheaper sheets that might make you sweat in the middle of the night, or won’t feel as luxurious against your skin? With Brooklinen, there’s no such gamble. Choose from over 14 different prints and solid colors. Brooklinen makes products that are made for sleep, but be sure you don’t sleep on these amazing sheets while they’re still in stock.

Get It: Pick up the Luxe Core Sheet Set (starting at $129) at Brooklinen.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.