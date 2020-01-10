Build A Basic But Effective Home Gym for Under $650

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Tired of forking over you hard-earned money month in and month out for a gym membership? A home gym is an ideal situation. But have you seen how much exercise bikes, treadmills, and such cost? You could spend thousands on home gym equipment. If you want to build a home gym, here are five essential components that will give you a basic but effective home gym for about $650.

Of course, if you want to spend more, you can easily do that. And if you want to spend even less, you can absolutely go with the bare minimum. Bottom line is, a basic but effective home gym doesn’t need to cost as much as your monthly mortgage.

If you want to build a home gym, we’ll help you get set up. Our advice is, start at the top of the list below, and work your way down.

How To Build A Home Gym For Less Than $650

At the bare minimum, you should kick down for the most basic of Bowflex units, the PR1000. It’s got everything you need, including a bench. And you can get it for under $400. Spend a couple hundred more and your benefits go through the roof; spend several hundred more and you can have a top-flight home gym for about a thousand bucks.

Adjustable dumbells are also key because a home gym has to be a compact unit. Of course, a self-contained unit like the Bowflex Selectech would be ideal. But those cost about $250—each. Instead, opt for the bargain ones below. The set of two costs less than a hundred bucks. You’ll have to change your weights the old-fashioned way, but when you think of the money you’re saving, you won’t mind.

A doorway pullup bar is essential because they’re so versatile and out-of-the-way. Same with a resistance band set; it’s all you need, and it packs up into its own carrying case. A balance trainer is more important than you might think, too.

Of course, you can spend as much or as little as you like on a home gym. Some folks might want a kettlebell or a yoga ball; others will want interlocking rubber mats to protect their floors. Some might want rowing machines, an exercise bike, or a treadmill.

But if you start with the five essentials below, you can build a home gym—a nice one that you’ll look forward to using regularly—for around $650.

So get in shape today with these five home gym essentials form Amazon, and be ready when summertime comes.

