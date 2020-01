Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym GET IT!

Look, you could spend upwards of $2,000 on a home gym set-up—or more! But unless you’re super-serious (and pretty wealthy) there’s really no need to. This most basic Bowflex unit costs just $399 and includes everything a simple home gym needs.

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, try the Bowflex Exceed ($599).

Get It: Pick up the Bowflex PR1000 ($399) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!