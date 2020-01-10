Build A Basic But Effective Home Gym for Under $650

Chareada Resistance Band Set GET IT!

While not really part of your gym equipment, this 22-piece set is a necessary component of any home gym. It includes five color-coded resistance bands, five durable resistance loop bands, two double-sided core sliders, two handles, two ankle straps, two wrist wraps, a door anchor cooling towel, and a carrying bag.

Get It: Pick up the Chareada Resistance Band Set ($36) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!