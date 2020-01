Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar GET IT!

Sculpt your upper body through pull-ups, chin-ups, and abdominals while this versatile pull-up bar is hanging on your doorframe. Move it to the ground and use it for dips to work your triceps, push-ups to work your biceps and chest, and sit-ups to hit your abs.

Get It: Pick up the Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar ($35) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!