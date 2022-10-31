11. Standing Calf Raise
How to Do It:
- Use a standing calf raise machine or stand on a block or step with a dumbbell in one hand. With your free hand, hold onto something sturdy for support.
- Lower your heels toward the floor until you feel a stretch in your calves.
- Drive the balls of your feet into the footplate and contract your calves, raising your heels as high as possible. Control the descent on each rep.
