16. Sprinting
How to Do It:
- Find a track (or measure out distances with cones in an open area), then do 55-, 100-, or 200-meter sprint repeats.
- You can also work on a straight, flat stretch of road and estimate the distances above by time if you know your splits.
- Focus on hitting top speed and propelling yourself by staying on your toes.
- Sprinting—like any high-intensity activity—requires a lot of fast-twitch muscle fibers; it boosts protein synthesis, and increase the production of human growth hormone (HGH) in your body, which builds muscle.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top