4. Seated Calf Raise (Toes Neutral)
How to Do It:
- Use a seated calf raise machine or sit on a bench and rest the balls of your feet on a block or step (and hold dumbbells on your thighs for resistance).
- Your knees should be bent 90 degrees and your toes pointing straight ahead.
- Allow your heels to drift toward the floor until you feel a stretch in your calves.
- Now drive the balls of your feet into the platform and raise your heels as high as possible.
