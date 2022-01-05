Bulk Up From Home With The TRX Tactical Workout Bundle

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting into shape is a big resolution for many people in the New Year. If you’re one of those people, you would be well served by picking up gear to let you work out from home. And one of the best pieces of gear you can get is the TRX Tactical + 12-week Conditioning Program from Huckberry.

Not only does Huckberry carry the kind of clothing and gear you need for outdoor adventures, but they also carry the TRX Tactical + 12-week Conditioning Program so you can be at your fittest when you go out there. And this is the kind of equipment that you can use anywhere with ease.

Setting up the TRX Tactical + 12-week Conditioning Program is easy as can be. Hook it up to a door or a wall or even a fence post outside to get some fresh air while exercising. And when it’s all set up, you have pretty much all you need to get a full-body workout that’ll get you the kind of gains you’ve always wanted.

Not only is this easy to set up, easy to use, and convenient for any home of any size, but it comes with the help you might need to use it properly. A 12-week program on the app that’ll show you the workouts you can do to fully improve your body. Use this and you’ll have no difficulty finding the new you.

Right now, the TRX Tactical + 12-week Conditioning Program is yours to grab at Huckberry. But you should be sure to pick it up now while you can because this is sure to move quickly in the New Year. It’s got all you need to sculpt your body into the kind of impressive shape you’ve been dreaming of.

Get It: Pick up the TRX Tactical + 12-week Conditioning Program ($250) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!