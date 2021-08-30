Burn Fat For Hours With the Help of This Protein Powder

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you go to the gym, are you looking to bulk up or get lean? Your answer will affect the kind of supplements you need to use. If you are trying to get lean, you’ll want to pick up the Beverly International UMP Protein Powder. Because this powder will keep on working for hours after you drink it up.

By using a strong mix of Whey and Casein Proteins, the Beverly International UMP Protein Powder is gonna help you get some lean and mean muscle. You’ll be toned and looking like a million bucks. You’ll get stronger, but by cutting down on mass you won’t get bulky.

A lot of that is also due to the fact that the Beverly International UMP Protein Powder is pretty light in carbs and sugar and lactose. That way when you drink this, you aren’t filling yourself up with fat that is then turned into even heavier muscle. All about slimming down and getting toned here.

It also has a great taste to it as well. With this chocolate flavoring, it’ll taste like your drinking up a sugary sweet treat with none of the downsides. Makes it easy to use as a meal replacement after a workout to help you slim down and to help rebuild and recover those muscles.

So if you’re in the market for a new workout drink that’ll help you slim down, the Beverly International UMP Protein Powder is it. It’s gonna keep working on you for hours so you can cut down that weight and make your body look like a sculpture with strong muscle tone.

Get It: Pick up the Beverly International UMP Protein Powder ($40; was $44) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!