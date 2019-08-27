Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Weight loss is a full-time job. It requires a bevy of lifestyle changes, a rigorous diet and plenty of exercise. It also requires plenty of sleep, which might be hard to do if you’re hungry and know you have to be up in a few hours for your morning workout.

Thankfully, there’s a pill that works while you sleep to not just put you right to sleep when you need to, plus helps repair and rebuild the muscles used for working out while boosting metabolism.

What separates the MAV Nutrition Weight Loss Pills from other weight loss pills is how it’s made to put you right to sleep. There’s no overload of caffeine or anything else that’ll keep you up and jittery for hours. Instead, it’s made with L-Theanine, L-Tryptophan, and melatonin—three ingredients to promote deep sleep.

Now, the pill won’t work all on its own. For the best possible use at all is to take the pill after the last meal of the day and to get a workout in after that meal as well. Get these things done and you’ll be burning fat while you’re getting some much-needed shut-eye.

The MAV Nutrition Weight Loss Pills are also packed with green coffee beans to help curb late-night snacking and nighttime cravings, so no more midnight runs to your local favorite fast food joint. The pills also support Thermogenesis, which enhances the metabolism while you sleep.

In short: Your body is going to be working hard while you’re counting sheep. It’s a win-win.

