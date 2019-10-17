Another reason to put away tech toys at night: Preliminary research from the Netherlands suggests the blue light they emit might make you fatter. Animal research found that one hour of blue light exposure at night caused mice’s brains to crave sugar. Plus, it led to glucose intolerance, making it harder for the critters to digest that sugar, so it gets stored instead as hard-to-burn fat. Scientists believe the eye’s retinal cells, which are sensitive to blue light, send signals to areas of the brain that control appetite. Setting screens to night mode helps reduce the blue hue.