Another reason to put away tech toys at night: Preliminary research from the Netherlands suggests the blue light they emit might make you fatter. Animal research found that one hour of blue light exposure at night caused mice’s brains to crave sugar. Plus, it led to glucose intolerance, making it harder for the critters to digest that sugar, so it gets stored instead as hard-to-burn fat. Scientists believe the eye’s retinal cells, which are sensitive to blue light, send signals to areas of the brain that control appetite. Setting screens to night mode helps reduce the blue hue.
Health & Fitness
Can Your Phone Make You Fat?
More from Health & Fitness
-
The Best Celebrity Workouts and Training Routines of 2019
-
Headaches? Eye Strain? Ready to Try Blue Light Glasses? DIFF’s BOGO Sale Is A Great Start
-
Are Meal Kit Delivery Services a Greener Way to Eat?
-
Hit A Weight Loss Plateau? Noom Can Help Get You Back On Track For The Holidays
-
11 Ways Mark Wahlberg Trains to Stay in Top Shape
-
The Ultimate Guide to Being More Productive
-
This Is the No.1 Reason Why You Should Be Running in Cold Rain
-
These Exercises Will Fix Your Tight, Aching Shoulders