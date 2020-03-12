Can’t Find Hand Sanitizer? Try This Instead

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Things are getting really crazy out there. For good reason too. People are worried and want to stay safe. But this means that the supply of items we need are running very low. Hand sanitizer is one of the most highly sought after items and it is hard to find. So you need to find any help you can. Luckily, you won’t need to look far since Amazon has this GermGuardian Sanitizer and Deodorizer on sale.

A lot of people are going to be stuck inside these days. If you are one of the folks that are going to be spending a lot of time at home now, the GermGuardian Sanitizer and Deodorizer is a vital purchase. Because this item will help to clean out the air in whatever room you place it in. This isn’t a portable item to bring about on the road like a hand sanitizer. Very specifically, this is an item for the home.

This GermGuardian Sanitizer and Deodorizer is to be plugged into an electrical socket in whatever room you want it in. And when it’s plugged in, it will clean the air. By doing so, it will reduce the germs that are around as well as reduce the odors in the room. Germs aren’t just stuck in place on a tabletop or a train car. Germs can travel and this will help fight off those germs.

How does the GermGuardian Sanitizer and Deodorizer keep the air clean? It does so by using UV-C Light technology. This item sucks in the air and the UV-C lightbulb inside of it filters that air out. In goes that dirty air, out comes the clean air. It’s really easy and all you’ll have to worry about is changing out the lightbulb inside of it every 10 months or so.

Being stuck in the house will help keep you safe from the coronavirus problem the world is dealing with. But it isn’t impenetrable. You can protect your home by picking up the GermGuardian Sanitizer and Deodorizer. It’s currently on sale right now but it’s out of stock for the next few days. But if you order it now, it shouldn’t be much longer before it is in your possession. So act now and get your home sanitization preparation started.

