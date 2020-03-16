Can’t Find TP? Try These Toilet Paper Alternatives

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s a special place in the annals of jerkdom for toilet paper hoarders. If you’re having trouble finding TP at your local store or on the internet, rest assured there are plenty of toilet paper alternatives you can get right now at Amazon.

Some toilet paper alternatives are flushable, just like the real stuff. Others are moistened, often with skin softeners like aloe vera or vitamin E. Still others bank on their “green” approach, boasting all-natural fibers or chemical-free construction. Some are scented. Some are not. No matter what you prefer, there are plenty of toilet paper alternatives to choose from at Amazon.

And you’re going to have to find an alternative. Because there’s just no TP on the shelves. Of all the things to be prioritized during an outbreak. These are strange times we’re living in. And while we can’t entirely fault folks for wanting to stock up on essentials, there are zero excuses for keeping others from having them, too.

Alas, there’s not much any of us can do about selfish jerks. We can, however, take care of ourselves and those around us. And if that means finding an alternative to toilet paper, so be it.

These fantastic products are still for sale at Amazon right now, and they’re available in various sizes and even styles, for some. So you might want to jump on these now before the angry, selfish horde strikes again.

