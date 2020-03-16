Can’t Find TP? Try These Toilet Paper Alternatives

BalanceFrom Multi-Purpose Unscented Cotton Tissue GET IT!

Made of 100 percent cotton, these ultra-soft 8″ x 8″ cotton tissues deliver softness, strength, and absorbency all in one. They can be used for personal care, baby care, makeup removing, house cleaning, office cleaning, or outdoor use. And they can be used repeatedly. Available in 200-count packs of 2, 6, or 18.

Get It: Pick up BalanceFrom Multi-Purpose Unscented Cotton Tissue ($20 for 6) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!