CBD For ADHD: 10 Products That May Help Focus In 2022

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is a complex mental health condition that is estimated to affect over 4% of adults in the US. Research has shown promise in CBD helping the management of several mental health disorders including depression and anxiety. So how about CBD for ADHD management?

CBD acts on the body’s endocannabinoid system which is involved in maintaining balance throughout the body, which can result in a number of benefits, including pain relief, improved sleep quality and increased mental clarity. This means CBD could have the potential to help in managing ADHD symptoms.

We’ve researched dozens of brands to find the best CBD products that have the most potential to help with those with an ADHD diagnosis.

How CBD Works For ADHD

It’s important to note that the latest evidence based research into the effects of CBD as an ADHD treatment is minimal, so any conclusions are based on how CBD is known to interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system.

When you consume CBD, the hemp extract engages with two receptors in the brain — cannabinoid receptor type 1 (CB1) and type 2 (CBD2) — which has a direct effect on specific parts of your body.

Not only does this potentially help with the likes of pain and inflammation, sleep disturbances, and even an alternative treatment for epilepsy, but the compounds from CBD also appear to trigger your body to use more of the cannabinoids it produces naturally.

This increase in naturally occurring cannabinoids may lead to a number of benefits, including reduced hyperactivity and decreased anxiety (which are key symptoms of ADHD).

So while CBD can’t be used in treating ADHD, it might be useful in alleviating some symptoms.

Best CBD For ADHD

Here are 10 CBD products that may help relieve ADHD symptoms.

Best Overall CBD for ADHD: CBDfx Focus Mushroom + CBD Drops

Pros:

Broad spectrum CBD

Available in several strengths

2.5mg of CBG per serving

Organic, non-GMO, vegan and cruelty-free

Non-detectable THC levels

Cons:

No subscribe and save option

If ADHD affects your focus, Focus Mushroom + CBD Drops from CBDfx could help you regain your mental clarity, as well as boost your energy and support healthy immune function. It comes in three potencies — 1000mg, 2000mg, and 4000mg of CBD per bottle — so you can easily tailor your dose to your needs.

The combination of CBD and another cannabinoid, CBG, can help calm the mind and provide neuroprotective action, respectively.

The oil also features a blend of fungi, including cordyceps mushrooms for energy, Chaga for immunity and lion’s mane for stress. Just a few drops under the tongue in the morning will help clear your mind so you can concentrate on what you need to do for the day.

You can take any of CBDfx’s supplements with peace of mind. Every product is third-party tested for potency and purity — with results publicly available — which show the CBD and mushroom oil is free of contaminants and contains non-detectable levels of THC, the psychoactive compound of the hemp plant.

While we’re sure you’ll be satisfied by the powerful blend of CBD oil for ADHD and therapeutic mushrooms, if you’re not for any reason, you’re protected by a generous 60-day money-back guarantee.

What Customers Say

Customers find that the Focus Mushroom + CBD Drops from CBDfx help them wake up faster in the morning and boost their focus, whilst calming their mind, whether at work or play. Brain fog is banished in no time, with users praising the oil for kicking in quickly, noticing a difference in their mental clarity in as little as 10 minutes.

Get it!

Best CBD for Increased Focus: CBDistillery Functional Synergy Focus Mushroom Capsules

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

CBD and CBG

Therapeutic fungi blend

Easy-to-swallow capsules

All-natural ingredients

Cons:

More expensive than some other options on this list

The Functional Synergy Focus Blend from CBDistillery is an equal 1:1 blend of CBD and CBG, combined with extracts from therapeutic fungi, lion’s mane and cordyceps, terpenes and less than 0.3% of THC.

Just one capsule a day will provide the perfect dose of 15mg of CBD and 15mg of CBG, providing a boost of energy, as well as improving your focus and cognitive ability. Plus, since the CBD is full spectrum, you also get all other minor cannabinoids and terpenes to help provide additional therapeutic effects, including reduced anxiety, improved sleep and pain relief.

CBDistillery sources their hemp from domestic growers that only use natural farming practices, so you can be sure the hemp oil is free of GMOs. Third-party lab results are shared online, which show that the Focus Blend is free from heavy metals, pesticides, microorganisms and other toxins, and has the potency of ingredients as advertised.

What Customers Say

Customers find the capsules convenient, making it easy to take the correct and consistent dose every day. Users report the CBD capsules to have a powerful calming effect, as well as help with focus and concentration.

Get it!

Best CBD-Free Supplement for ADHD: Green Roads Lion’s Mane Focus & Clarity Mushroom Capsules

Pros

1000mg of Lion’s mane per serving

Pharmacist formulated

USA-farm sourced mushrooms

Loaded with antioxidants

Gluten-free

Affordable

Cons:

No suitable for vegans as the capsules are made with gelatin

If your ADHD means you’re constantly distracted, Green Roads’ Focus and Clarity Capsules could be just what you need to help you refocus and keep distraction at bay. Each serving of 2 easy-to-swallow capsules contains 1000mg of Lion’s Mane mushroom which may boost memory, clarity and focus, as well as potentially help to support a healthy nervous system.

But that’s not all. Each capsule also contains turmeric, which is packed with antioxidants that may support memory and learning. Plus, you’ll also get a healthy dose of black pepper which is believed to interact with turmeric for better absorption.

This supplement is a great choice if you’re on a medication that means you can’t take CBD. However, if you do tolerate CBD, you can combine a CBD supplement with Focus and Clarity Capsules, which may boost the cognitive effects of the mushroom supplement.

What Customers Say

When taken on a daily basis customers have experienced significant improvement in their energy levels during the day, as well as having a positive effect on their focus and mental clarity. Other users feel more alert throughout the day and have seen improvements in their memory.

Get it!

Best Organic CBD for ADHD: Joy Organics Organic CBD + CBG Tincture

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD and CBG

100% organic

Third-party lab tested

Pleasant natural peppermint flavor

Cons:

More expensive than some of the other supplements on this list

The Joy Organics CBD + CBG Tincture contains two hemp-derived cannabinoids that work synergistically (i.e. together) to support both mental and physical wellness. By helping to maintain balance in the body, you may experience a number of benefits including improved focus and clarity, a feeling of calm and boosted sleep quality. All great things if you’re living with ADHD.

Each bottle contains 30 servings with a total of 450mg of CBD and 450mg of CBD, which is derived from organically-grown hemp. The formulation is 100% organic and natural, consisting of just four ingredients and subtly flavored with organic peppermint essential oil.

Like all products from Joy Organics, the CBD + CBG Tincture is rigorously tested by third-party labs for both potency and purity. The lab results are easy to find on the website and show that the tincture passes for both contaminant and microbial testing.

What Customers Say

Those who regularly use the CBD tincture from Joy Organics report that it helps calm their minds, particularly at night, helping them to get a restful night’s sleep. When taken in the morning the tincture instills a sense of calm that lasts for hours. Customers also appreciate the peppermint flavor of the CBD oil, which they don’t find overpowering and ideal to take either under the tongue or added to their favorite hot drink.

Get it!

Best CBD Bundle for ADHD: Cornbread Hemp AM – PM CBD Oil Bundle

Pros:

CBD oils for both day and night

Full spectrum, flower-only CBD

Available in three strengths

Certified organic and vegan

Cons:

The natural, earthy flavor will not be to everyone’s taste

Ease the symptoms of ADHD through the day and night with the AM – PM CBD Oil Bundle from Cornbread Hemp. It’s available in three strengths of full spectrum CBD — 375mg, 750mg and 1500mg per bottle — with each bottle including a pipette with marked measurements to make sure you get the perfect dose every time.

The tinctures are made with whole flower hemp, which gives a higher concentration of therapeutic compounds, meaning the oil is extra rich in terpenes, flavonoids and 0.3% of THC for maximum health benefits. You don’t have to worry about any hidden nasties in the oil as it’s 100% organic and features just two ingredients — organic hemp oil and organic MCT coconut oil — to boost the bioavailability and absorption of CBD.

All Cornbread Hemp products are third-party lab tested to verify potency, and to ensure they are free of pesticides, mycotoxins, heavy metals, bacteria and residual solvents.

What Customers Say

Customers love the AM – PM bundle from Cornbread Hemp for providing relaxation with drowsiness during the day and for helping them wind down at night so they can drift into a peaceful sleep. While the natural flavor was not for everyone the benefits outweigh this minor issue with users experiencing less anxiety, pain relief and improved mental clarity.

Get it!

Best CBD for Cognitive Support: Extract Labs Cognitive Support CBG Oil Tincture

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD and CBG

American-grown hemp

Certified vegan

Third-party tested

Cons:

One of the more expensive CBD products on our list

The full spectrum Cognitive Support Tincture from Extract Labs offers benefits of the whole hemp plant, with a potent dose of CBD and CBG, other minor cannabinoids and terpenes. Each bottle contains 1000mg of CBD and 1000mg of CBG, perfect for harvesting the entourage effects, the phenomenon of cannabinoids working more effectively when consumed with other cannabinoids.

The formulation is specifically designed to support cognitive function. A dose a day may help to banish brain fog and relieve tension, so you can focus on your day and keep your ADHD symptoms at bay.

You can be reassured you’re getting a quality product as Extract Labs sources all of its hemp from domestic growers who use organic and sustainable farming practices. Plus, they only use the cannabis flower to ensure a high concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes.

What Customers Say

Customers claim that the combination of CBD and CBG in the tincture from Extract Labs provides more pronounced benefits when using CBD alone. Users have experienced better sleep, reduced stress and a feeling of balance throughout the day.

Get it!

Best CBD for Mental Clarity: Pure Spectrum Vibrance Tincture

Pros:

CBD and CBG

USA-grown hemp

Organic hemp extract

Non-GMO

Extensive third-party testing

Cons:

A bit pricey

The Vibrance Tincture from Pure Spectrum contains a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG. The addition of CBG in the tincture may add additional benefits by helping to regulate mood and naturally boost anandamide — the bliss molecule — that’s linked to improved memory and other cognitive functions.

The blend has been formulated to help you feel more awake and focused, lift your mood and even reduce stubborn aches and pains. The Vibrance Tincture can be used in conjunction with the Tranquil blend from the brand, to bring the perfect combination of clarity during the day and calm and relaxation at night.

All of Pure Spectrum’s products are extensively third-party tested to verify the potency of cannabinoids, as well as to prove that they are free from contaminants, such as heavy metals, pesticides and potentially harmful microorganisms.

What Customers Say

Customers have experienced good results with the Vibrance Tincture, claiming that it brings a sense of balance and harmony to their day. They also appreciate the convenience of having CBD and CBG in one product, and the multiple benefits it gives them from pain relief to improved sharpness and focus.

Get it!

Best Tasting CBD for ADHD: Batch CLARITY CBD Oil Tincture

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

Clarity terpene blend

100% organic

Non-GMO

Third-party tested

Cons:

Not suitable for those allergic to tree nuts (contains coconut)

If you don’t enjoy the earthy taste of unflavored CBD oil, why not try the CLARITY CBD Oil Tincture from Batch. It’s flavored with organic orange and lemon oils which gives a fresh and fruity flavor that will definitely tantalize the taste buds.

The tincture has been engineered to give you some extra edge featuring full spectrum CBD (1000mg per bottle) and a clarity terpene blend of limonene, caryophyllene and pinene 1. By using only aerial parts of the hemp plant, you get the maximum benefits possible, thanks to a higher concentration of minor cannabinoids and therapeutic terpenes.

Only the finest-quality domestically-grown hemp is used, which is guaranteed to be non-GMO as 100% organic farming practices are used. This means there will be no residual pesticides or herbicides as they simply aren’t used. You can check this out for yourself, by checking the third-party test results, which are available to everyone through the website.

What Customers Say

Not only do customers report feeling calmer and focused when they take the Clarity Oil from Batch, but many users have also experienced a significant improvement in their mental health, with reduced depression and anxiety symptoms. The flavor is also a hit, with customers praising the fresh citrus flavor.

Get it!

Best CBD Gummies for Daytime: Hempsi Full Spectrum Live Oil CBD + THC Gummies

Pros:

25mg of full spectrum CBD per gummy

USA-grown hemp

Gluten-free and vegan

Naturally flavored

Third-party tested

Cons:

Contains artificial food coloring

Perfect for day time use, the Live Oil Gummies from Hempsi have been designed to provide a calming uplifting effect. They’ve selected the Hawaiian Haze Sativa strain of hemp as Sativa-dominant strains have been linked to increased focus and productivity.

Gummies are a great choice if you’re trying CBD for the first time as they contain an exact pre-dose of CBD. In the case of these gummies, you get 25mg of CBD and 25mg of THC working together to give the full “entourage effect”.

Hempsi ensures as little degradation of hemp’s therapeutic compounds as possible, by flash freezing their hemp soon after picking. By hand-harvesting each hemp flower, they ensure the highest concentration of minor cannabinoids and terpenes too, so you get the maximum therapeutic effects possible.

The gummies are gluten-free and vegan, to suit a wide range of diets and are flavored naturally with passionfruit. The light coating of sugar definitely helps the medicine go down.

What Customers Say

Customers love the natural fruity flavor of gummies from Hempsi, almost as much as the effect they have on their general feelings of well-being and mental clarity. Users report improved energy levels and boosted mood throughout the day with one gummy usually being enough to notice the effects.

Get it!

Best Budget CBD for ADHD: Kanibi CBD Chewing Gum

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

Organically-grown hemp

All natural ingredients

Convenient

Affordable

Cons:

Only 8 pieces of gum per packet

Kanibi CBD Chewing Gum gives you all the stabilizing and soothing power of full-spectrum CBD in a convenient form that you can take anywhere. Chew on a piece of Kanibi CBD Gum when you feel overwhelmed by your ADHD symptoms and in no time at all, you may experience much-needed relief as the mental fuzziness dissipates.

Each piece of gum contains 10mg of CBD that is released quickly upon chewing, providing fast relief. The gum may be particularly useful in easing anxiety, as studies have shown that chewing gum in itself can provide significant relief from anxiety, so adding in CBD may boost the calming effect.

Dedicated to meeting the highest standards for their customers, Kanabi only sources the finest organically grown hemp from domestic producers. Their CBD is extracted and purified with GMP-compliant manufacturing using zero artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

What Customers Say

Customers say that Kanibi’s CBD Gum is great for relieving stress quickly when they’re on the go. Users find the combination of the fresh mint flavor and CBD to be invigorating and while the dosage is lower than the typical CBD oil, it’s perfect for keeping in the purse, glove box, or desk to take the edge off when needed.

Get it!

How to Choose CBD For ADHD

There are several important factors to keep in mind when looking for only high quality sources of cannabis products. They include:

Product type

CBD comes in a variety of forms, including pure CBD oil and tinctures, topicals, vape juices, capsules, gummies and other edibles. How you choose depends on your needs. For example, if you don’t like the earthy taste of CBD oil, you’re likely to prefer the sweetness of CBD gummies (or a flavored oil!).

Quality

You can help guarantee you’re getting a safe and quality product by choosing a brand that follows current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs), which are set by the FDA. Additionally, stick to companies that independently test their CBD products for potency and purity and disclose the source of their ingredients.

Taste

As just mentioned, CBD oils and tinctures can have a slightly bitter aftertaste. However, many companies offer flavored oils that are much more palatable for everyone. Just make sure that whatever CBD oil you choose derives its flavors from natural ingredients.

Potency

If you’re new to CBD products, it’s best to start with a lower potency to avoid potential side effects and to make sure you tolerate CBD well. If needed you can gradually increase the CBD dosage until you reach the desired effects.

Price

Expensive doesn’t always equal quality. When you’re choosing CBD for ADHD it’s value-for-money that counts. So, instead of choosing the cheapest product you can find, check customer reviews before purchasing, which gives you a good idea if the product is worth the cost.

Make sure you only buy CBD products from official websites, as there are so many substandard and potentially dangerous products on the market that could do more harm than good.

Benefits of CBD

As well as potentially helping in the treatment and management of ADHD, CBD has numerous other therapeutic benefits, via its action on the endocannabinoid system, which works to maintain homeostasis (i.e. balance) within the body. These benefits include:

Improving sleep quality

Research indicates that as little as 25mg of CBD before bed can help regulate the sleep cycle, which can help with insomnia, and boost the duration and quality of sleep. Plus, increasing the duration of deep sleep — the restorative and healing stage of sleep — helps you to wake up refreshed. This is all without the unpleasant side effects of traditional sleep aids.

Easing anxiety

While more research is needed, CBD has shown promise in the treatment of various forms of anxiety including obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorders and seasonal affective disorder.

Relieving pain

A CBD product has been shown to be an effective treatment and natural remedy for many types of pain. By binding to receptors in the brain and nervous system, CBD alters the way you perceive pain. Plus, CBD is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties, with CBD drug Sativex, shown to significantly reduce inflammation in people with rheumatoid arthritis.

Reducing seizures

In 2018, the FDA approved its first CBD drug. Epidolex is approved in those as young as two in the treatment of epilepsy, by reducing the frequency of seizures.

CBD can also be beneficial to our furry friends too. There are hundreds of CBD products on the market that can help our dogs and cats with separation and other types of anxiety, joint stiffness and pain and more.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

Thankfully, most people tolerate CBD remarkably well and therefore, adverse effects, if they do occur, are typically mild and temporary. Potential side effects include:

Appetite change

Upset stomach and nausea

Diarrhea

Lethargy or fatigue

Dry mouth

Dizziness

Even though safety concerns are mild, you should still seek professional medical advice before you start taking any CBD supplement or edible, particularly if you’re taking medications to ensure there are no undesirable interactions.

FAQs

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical found in the marijuana plant (aka hemp plant), but unlike THC, it has no psychoactive properties on its own i.e. it won’t get you high. Plus, there is no clinical data that CBD creates substance abuse or dependence potential.

CBD is associated with numerous health benefits with studies indicating that it may help with anxiety, sleep disturbances, chronic pain, seizures and ADHD patients. Unlike a prescription drug, CBD is well tolerated by the majority of people without any undesirable side effects.

How much CBD do I need to take?

Unless your doctor recommends a specific dose, start taking 10 to 20mg a day for the first week to make sure that it’s well tolerated and you don’t experience an allergic reaction or unwanted side effects.

Does CBD actually work?

There is fair evidence that CBD use can improve chronic pain and inflammation, benefit people with sleep disorders, ease the symptoms of anxiety and depression, and reduce the frequency of seizures in those with epilepsy. However, while promising, there’s still limited research and evidence that CBD is helpful as a potential treatment in managing the symptoms of ADHD is currently anecdotal.

How long does it take for CBD to kick in?

The time it takes for CBD to kick in depends on a number of factors including dosage and your body composition, which can make it difficult to predict when you’ll start to feel the effects.

How long it takes for CBD to kick in also depends on the type of CBD you take. Typically, you’ll feel the effects of CBD within 15 minutes of vaping or taking a CBD oil sublingually i.e. under the tongue. Edibles — such as gummies — and topical products can take as long as an hour before they kick in.

Should You Try CBD for ADHD?

CBD in itself will not treat ADHD, however, it may help alleviate some of the symptoms, such as hyperactivity, anxiety and brain fog. Before taking CBD, you should consult with your doctor to make sure that CBD won’t interact with any other medications you’re taking.

If you get the all-clear for CBD supplementation, look for products that contain full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD, as these forms contain all other minor cannabinoids and terpenes that boost the therapeutic benefits.

Although the side effects of CBD are minor and typically temporary, we recommend starting with a smaller dose, so you can be sure you tolerate it well.