CBD For Weight Loss: 10 Products That Really Work

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You may have heard of CBD’s knack at reducing stress. But did you know the same wonder compound can also reduce your waistline?

Research on the topic is still new, but more studies seem to signal that cannabidiol — AKA CBD — can help people lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. And that’s not to mention all of its other natural benefits.

Still, the CBD industry itself is bloated with brands that promise much more than they deliver. From the ethics of a company to the efficiency of their product, there are a number of factors to keep in mind when looking for the best CBD oil for weight loss.

That’s why we’ve scoured the market and slimmed down the offerings to our top 10 favorite options:

Keep reading to find out more about what makes a good CBD product for weight loss — and what it was about these in particular that we liked.

How CBD Helps with Weight Loss

In the wellness world, CBD is much better known as an all-natural and non-psychoactive option for reducing stress and anxiety, encouraging better and healthier sleep, and helping with chronic pain. But, the more scientists look at the compound, the more they learn about what it can do.

Research is ongoing, but recent studies have found that CBD may indeed help with your weight loss journey, or overall weight management. One, which tested the compound on animals, found a connection between CBD and metabolism, with the plant part helping give the body’s internal engine a natural boost.

Another study found that CBD may help get the fat-burning party started, by turning fat cells brown, which is the body’s first step toward utilizing them for fuel.

And, of course, there’s the connection between the compound’s known strengths — anxiety and pain reduction — and weight loss. Scientists have long been able to link the stress hormone cortisol to increased weight, and have found that a combination of improved sleep and reduced anxiety may help lead to easier weight loss.

Chronic pain — another symptom CBD is often used to treat — can also lead to obesity, so, the current thinking goes, reducing that factor can help lead to more and healthier movement, which can lead to achieving a healthy weight.

Best CBD for Weight Loss

If you’re looking to lose weight — and increase wellness — with the help of CBD in 2022, these options should help you get on track.

Best Overall CBD for Weight Loss: CBDfx Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

Pros:

Contains vitamin B12 for energy & immune function

All-natural, vegan and gluten-free

Domestically-sourced hemp

Cons:

None that we could find

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Strength: 50 mg CBD/serving

Recommended Dosage: 2 gummies

Size: 60 gummies/bottle

Overview: CBDfx has long been an industry leader when it comes to creating CBD products that are safe, efficient and effective. With their broad spectrum apple cider vinegar offering, the company uses that same respect for the final product while also giving it a weight loss twist.

Apple cider vinegar has long been touted for its weight loss — and overall wellness — benefits, thanks to a special component called acetic acid. This natural compound can help users feel fuller longer, while reducing blood sugar and insulin levels, giving it an overall gut-affirming effect.

To that magic, CBDfx adds the power of pomegranate, a noted antioxidant and wellness booster. And the botanical cocktail is of course paired with the company’s CBD, which is among the best, cleanest and most trusted in the industry.

What customers love: Customers can’t seem to get enough of this product, giving it 5-star review after 5-star review. Many noted that the gummies did help them maintain a healthy weight, but most also gushed about the overall good feelings produced by these well-crafted supplements.

Get it!

Most Relaxing: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Softgels

Pros:

US Hemp Authority Certified

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO hemp oil

Cons:

Not made specifically for weight loss

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 30 mg CBD/softgel

Recommended Dosage: 1 softgel 1-2 times per day

Size: 30 or 60 soft gels/bottle

Overview: For those who don’t need too many frills and would rather get to the point, there may be no better simplified formula for CBD.

CBDistillery has a lengthy presence in the world of cannabidiol, with a reputation for nailing the details. And when you’re sticking to the basics, it’s the details that count.

The company gets it right from the start, sourcing their hemp from domestically-based farms using natural growing practices, which not only leads to a higher-quality crop but helps reduce the carbon emissions needed to ship the plant from farm to processing facility.

From there, CBD is extracted using methods that meet the industry standard for safety and quality. And an independent analysis of the final product from a third-party lab is established before that mix ever makes it into a soft gel.

That the CBD is full spectrum can be another benefit for many, as it keeps the entire plant part in place, letting users benefit from all its various compounds in what experts call the entourage effect.

What customers love: Customers love the no-frills approach to natural wellness. The softgel format made it easy for many to incorporate the supplement into their morning or evening routines. And the results, according to the commenters, did not disappoint.

Get it!

Best Organic CBD for Weight Loss: Absolute Nature CBD Oil Drops

Pros:

Certified USDA Organic

Third-party lab tested

Vegan-friendly

Cons:

May not be appropriate for those with tree nut allergies

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 1000 mg/bottle

Recommended Dosage: .5 mL

Size: 30 mL

Overview: If you find yourself browsing the natural, local markets over chain grocery stores, this might be the best CBD product for you.

Absolute Nature creates a product that comes about as close to what its name promises as possible thanks to the careful and thoughtful sourcing of top-notch ingredients.

Hemp used in this CBD product comes from USDA-certified organic farms — the gold standard for safety and quality. The entire plant is then processed into a full spectrum CBD oil, with the company’s safe and clean CO2 extraction methods keeping all the additional cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes of the plant intact, where they can boost the overall wellness effects of the formula.

The final mix is then thoroughly tested for any imperfections that may have slipped in during the process. And the resulting CBD oil is added only to coconut oil base, to ensure the entire thing stays as pure as possible.

What customers love: Customers looking to CBD for help with both weight loss and overall wellness appreciated the thoughtful production quality behind this organic CBD, saying it helped them rest easier physically and metaphorically.

Get it!

Best Broad Spectrum CBD for Weight Loss: Joy Organics Organic Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Vegan-friendly

Cons:

Could be tricky to determine the proper dosage (just make sure you get the right strength!)

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Strength: 450 mg, 900 mg, 1350 mg, 2250 mg/bottle options

Recommended Dosage: 1 dropper once per day

Size: 30 mL bottle

Overview: When it comes to CBD products, there are three different types to choose from: full spectrum; broad spectrum; and CBD isolate.

While full spectrum includes every part of the hemp plant — including trace amounts of the psychoactive component THC — isolates go in the opposite direction, including only CBD. Broad spectrum formulas strive to have the best of both worlds, including many of the helpful terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids of the hemp plant without bringing THC to the party.

In this field, Joy Organics excels, welcoming a CBD oil that’s crafted from USDA-certified organic crops, and mixed into a formula whose ingredients read more like a grocery shopping list than a scientific rundown.

Extra-virgin olive oil and mint essential oil are used to round out the recipe, each bringing their own benefits to the table—including mint’s noted qualities of promoting relaxation, which can be helpful to maintain both a healthy weight and overall healthy mindset.

What customers love: Deservedly, Joy Organics has an avid fanbase of users who appreciate the company’s dedication to crafting products out of high-quality, natural, and organic ingredients. Users raved about this oil’s ability in particular to help them wind down after a long day.

Get it!

Most Potent CBD for Weight Loss: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil

Pros:

Variety of flavors

Cleanly extracted

USDA-Certified Organic

Cons:

Not suitable for beginners

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 6,000 mg CBD/bottle; 60 mg CBD/recommended dose

Recommended Dosage: 1 mL

Size: 30 mL bottle, 100 mL bottle

Overview: If you’re someone who prefers your CBD with a punch of both flavor and potency, Charlotte’s Web has all the ingredients you’re looking for.

The company’s formula is one of the strongest out there, at 60 mg of CBD per recommended dose. While this type of serving isn’t recommended for beginners, those with a bit more experience under their belts can enjoy a dropper-full without worrying about what they’re putting into their coffee or tea.

Charlotte’s Web works with USDA-certified organic farms, making their CBD oil among the cleanest and safest in the industry. The company then uses proven and clean extraction methods to separate the good stuff from the rest of the hemp plant, and puts the final formula through a third-party test before sending it off to consumers.

Even their flavor profiles are derived from all-natural ingredients and essential oils, making this oil one of the tastiest health supplements out there.

What customers love: Customers accustomed to a bit more kick in their CBD love that this formula simply delivers. And nearly everyone had nice things to say about the variety of flavors — which range from mint chocolate to lemon twist — saying they make the mix almost irresistible.

Get it!

Best CBD Softgels for Weight Loss: Extract Labs Daily Support CBD Softgels

Pros:

Non-GMO ingredients

Third-party tested

Domestically-sourced hemp

Cons:

Not vegan- or vegetarian-friendly

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 33 mg CBD/softgel

Recommended Dosage: 1 softgelSize: 30 capsules/bottle

Overview: When it comes to CBD oil supplements, the delivery method can make all the difference.

Many people prefer the fast-acting action of CBD taken sublingually, through a dropper, but there’s a solid group of CBD fans who prefer the slower, steadier effects of ingesting the substance. If you find yourself in that later camp, Extract Labs makes one of the best soft gel options out there.

The company prides itself on sourcing clean and high-quality crops from domestically-based farms to procure their hemp. Things are kept at the full-spectrum level, with all parts of the plant kept intact to provide an extra boost of wellness. And the final product undergoes vigorous testing before making it to the shelves.

The capsules do include animal-derived gelatin, which may make them a poor choice for vegans or vegetarians. But for anyone else looking to incorporate CBD into their morning or evening routines in one quick, easy step, these gel caps provide everything else you need.

What customers love: Customers praised the products simple efficiency, saying the gel caps effortlessly fell into their regular routines and helped boost their overall wellness to boot. Many also commented not just on the quality but the consistency of these effective CBD oil pills.

Get it!

Best Full Spectrum CBD for Weight Loss: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Capsules

Pros:

Variety of strengths available

Domestically-sourced hemp

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Not appropriate for those who don’t want THC

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 25 mg CBD/1 mg THC per capsule

Recommended Dosage: 1 capsule

Size: 30 capsules/bottle

Overview: In the world of CBD, full spectrum represents the full monty: A product that includes all parts of the hemp plant, including the psychoactive component THC. While some people may not be comfortable ingesting this compound, there are others who argue that keeping the entire plant part intact is essential to getting all the best benefits out of the final product.

And while many full spectrum CBD oils keep THC at a minimum, Cornbread Hemp lets the ingredient shine, allowing up to 2 mg of THC per bottle. (Typically, companies try to stay under 0.3%.)

That’s not to say the CBD the company produces doesn’t hold its own. The oil is certified safe and clean, coming from domestically-sourced farms, extracted through industry-standards that account for safety and quality, and tested by a third-party lab before making it into a capsule.

And Cornbread Hemp lets these star ingredients do their thing, adding only an MCT coconut oil carrier oil to the mix.

What customers love: Customers raved about this product’s ability to help them with a range of health concerns, including everything from losing weight or maintaining a healthy weight to easing the pain in their injured joints or feeling more relaxed at the end of the day.

Get it!

Best Vegan-Friendly CBD for Weight Loss: NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Pros:

Variety of strengths

USDA-certified organic hemp

Clean extraction methods

Cons:

Only one flavor option

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 300 mg, 900 mg, 1800 mg, 3000 mg, 6000 mg CBD/bottle

Recommended Dosage: Varies (see manufacturer suggestions)Size: 15 mL bottles

Overview: Another student of the less-is-more school of CBD oil, NuLeaf Naturals keeps its ingredients list to a minimum, though what it lacks in length it more than makes up for in thoughtfulness.

USDA-certified organic hemp is the foundation of the recipe, bringing all its myriad benefits and high quality to the table. Clean extraction methods are then used to separate the CBD from its plant-based home, and third-party labs finish the process by ensuring each batch is up to safety and quality standards.

The only other ingredient involved is organic virgin hemp seed oil, which not only doubles-down on the health benefits hemp has to offer, but lets the full spectrum CBD work its magic, through cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBDa, which all participate in creating that feeling of overall wellness and steadiness that help so many people maintain a healthy weight, physically and emotionally.

What customers love: Customers said this quality oil helped them feel calmer without compromising focus or energy. Anxiety was commonly mentioned as a condition this formula helped with—which was likely helped by the company’s quick-acting customer service, which also received several shout-outs.

Get it!

Best CBD Isolate for Weight Loss: Medterra Isolate CBD Oil

Pros:

GMO-free

Vegan-friendly

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

May be difficult to figure out the right strength, but their customer service can help you

Specs:

Spectrum: Isolate

Strength: 500 mg, 1000, 3000 mg, 6000 mg CBD/bottle

Recommended Dosage: Varies (See manufacturer’s suggestions)

Size: 2 mL, 10 mL, 30 mL bottles available

Overview: On the other side of the full spectrum CBD oil spectrum is CBD isolate. This version of the compound brings nothing but pure CBD to the table, making it a great choice for anyone concerned about any other ingredients that might be in the mix, most notably the psychoactive component THC.

And while a bit of science is needed to wring the CBD specifically out of the hemp plant, the rest of Medterra’s product is left as natural as possible, with the company sourcing its hemp thoughtfully from domestically-based farms. Any hint of THC or other hemp plant parts are also sniffed out through the third-party tests the company orders for each batch, with results available online for curious users to double-check before making a purchase.

Dosing can get a bit confusing, with the variety of sizes and strengths the company has available, but Medterra also includes a simple and helpful guide on dosing recommendations on their website, ensuring each customer has what it takes to get the best out of each drop.

What customers love: Most customers were grateful for the chance to use a product promising safe, high-quality CBD without worrying about encountering THC or other cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes.

Get it!

Best CBD for Weight Loss and Overall Wellness: Endoca Raw CBD Oil

Pros:

Variety of strengths and sizes

Organic and all-natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

May be too strong for beginners

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 300 mg, 1500, 4500 mg CBD/bottle

Recommended Dosage: Varies (See manufacturers suggestions)

Size: 2 mL, 10 mL, 30 mL bottles available

Overview: Weight loss or maintaining a healthy weight maybe be worthwhile goals and good reasons to start on a CBD regimen, but Endoca’s raw CBD oil brings so many more benefits to the table.

The formula starts out strong with organically-grown, sustainably sourced CBD that’s then put through clean extraction methods and vigorous testing before making it to the shelves. But Endoca goes a step further, adding their own mix of helpful and nutrient-dense ingredients to the recipe.

Brain health superstars Omega 3 and Omega 6 oils are included, to help the mind better process and incorporate all the benefits of the mix. And all-around awesome vitamin E oils rounds out the lineup.

And that’s to say nothing of the additional flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids carefully and thoughtfully preserved in the formula through the company’s proprietary extraction methods.

What customers love: In a word (or few), customers simply loved how this product made them feel. Reports ranged the gamut, from customers glowing about the peaceful state this mix brought on to its help with fighting chronic pain and—yes—with help maintaining healthy weight.

Get it!

How We Chose Our Winners

The world of health supplements can be overwhelming to navigate.

Each product is separated by seemingly small and very scientific differences, making it difficult to parcel out which formula works best for what you want. And that’s not taking into account the many exaggerated benefits bragged about in this loosely-regulated market.

Still, there are some hallmarks to look out for when determining the trustworthiness of a CBD oil company—or their product.

Quality Ingredients

Much to the chagrin of penny-pinching companies, poor quality ingredients never came together to make a great product. And that idea goes double for anything being marketed as a healthcare supplement.

People trust these products with their most precious possession—their health—making the integrity of their ingredients of the utmost importance. Yet, there are plenty of products clogged up with artificial fillers, sweeteners, shelf-life extenders and any number of other offending and unnecessary additives.

That’s why we comb through the small print, checking out everything that goes on the ingredient list to ensure the final product comes from well-intentioned materials. If a company uses all-natural or even organic stuff, we like that even better.

Quality Sourcing & Processing

Ingredients aren’t the only marker of quality in a product. The way those ingredients are put together—and where they come from—also makes a huge impact.

When it comes to products made with CBD, sourcing becomes an even more important consideration. The hemp plant has notoriously thirsty roots, which suck up everything in their surrounding soil, be it nutrients or noxious chemicals. And if farmers aren’t careful, it’s easy for those toxins to leech into the plant, from the ground on up.

The potential health hazards related to ingesting these chemicals is what makes naturally-grown or certified-organic hemp an especially crucial component of these formulas.

But it’s not just how the plants are grown that matters. Processing also has a lot to do with how safe the final product turns out, which is why companies that utilize Good Manufacturing Practices and safe extraction methods get extra marks.

Effective Products

Many companies may claim to make these moves, but taking their word for it in the loosely-regulated CBD industry can be a dangerous game. Thankfully, there are ways to see if a company is truly putting their money where their mouth is.

Laboratory tests have been developed to test for the safety and quality of natural health products like CBD oil, with results revealing whether any toxins are present in the final product, and the exact percentage of compounds like CBD or THC in the final mix.

These tests are still voluntary throughout much of the industry, so seeing one at all is a good bet that the company in question actually cares about the integrity of their product. When results are publicly posted on a website, it’s an even better sign that the company has nothing to hide.

And, while getting an exact scientific readout can be a great place to start, there’s still nothing quite lived experience to determine what a product can do. Word of mouth — or, in this case, online reviews — can reveal a lot about what the product looks like on the other side of the shiny ads, and we take into account what actual customers had to say before adding any company to this list.

Taking CBD for the First Time

You’ve heard all about it, and what it can do. But you’ve never tried CBD before and aren’t sure where to start.

No problem! It’s easy to break into this world of health benefits, as long as you stay mindful.

The most important thing for beginners or first-timers to remember is to have patience. CBD must build up in the body in order to really start doing its thing, and it can take up to 2 weeks for enough of the stuff to accumulate for users to see desired effects.

Many users also expect to feel high after taking CBD. And while the substance—especially a full spectrum formula—may change your mood, CBD is not psychoactive. It does not get you “high” in the same way THC does, but rather makes your body feel so much better from the inside, the overall effect can feel slightly euphoric.

Dosing can also be tricky, for experienced CBD users and beginners alike, especially when figuring out fluid ounces or milliliters and how much CBD is in roughly one dropper-full.

Starting slow is the best way to combat any potential issues with dosing. Always be mindful of the dosage amount recommended by the manufacture. You may even want to start off by cutting that number in half until you get an idea of how the compound interacts with your body.

Remember: Everyone is different, and the effect CBD has on your body is based on a number of factors, including your individual physiology, your general tolerance level, and even what you’ve had to eat that day. It’s important to keep in mind all the other aspects of your lifestyle before starting on any new health-related regimen, including CBD oil.

You may also want to discuss possible impacts with your doctor before starting on a CBD routine for weight loss.

Types of CBD

Another aspect of the industry that tends to tie-up newcomers are the different types of CBD.

Generally, the compound comes in one of three forms:

Full spectrum CBD

Broad spectrum CBD

CBD isolate

As its name suggests, the full-spectrum form of the stuff includes it all. That is, everything involved in the hemp plant, including the more-than-100 other cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids that make up the cellular structure of the plant. These compounds work to create specific flavors and scents and bring other benefits to the table by interacting with the body in different ways.

In fact, some in the scientific community claim that a full-spectrum mix offers the most potential benefits, as these plant parts all interact with each other in ways we have yet to discover, to create a benefit greater than the sum of its parts, called the entourage effect.

Still, not everyone is a fan of everything the hemp plant has to offer. For those looking to get less cannabis out of their cannabis sativa product, there’s broad-spectrum CBD oil. This mix includes all the helpful terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids that come from the plant, with one major exception: THC.

That special cocktail makes broad spectrum formulas great for anyone interested in the broader benefits of hemp without any of the psychoactive effects.

And for the purists, there’s CBD isolate. As its name suggests, this version of the compound is made from nothing but CBD extracted from the hemp plant. It can make for a potent and pure option for utilizing all the best health benefits of CBD.

Other Ways to Lose Weight

There are a nearly endless number of ways people are advised to lose weight, with CBD oil only making up a tiny portion of that world.

The strategy that will work best for you is extremely individual, depending on any number of factors, from your general lifestyle, to how much weight you want to lose, to how much weight you should lose, to your diet, to your health and family history.

Still, there are a few ways to generally boost your health, which can help naturally stimulate weight loss or maintaining a healthy weight.

Drinking water can be a simple and effective way to curb your appetite and generally improve your health. According to one study, up to 75% of Americans qualify as chronically dehydrated, a statistic that’s stunning in and of itself. But it becomes even more concerning when considering that water is an essential part of what makes the body run, allowing it to feel its best and do its best for you.

Like water, many Americans also aren’t getting nearly enough fiber on a regular basis. The bulky stuff can help encourage weight loss in two ways: By helping you feel fuller longer and boost metabolism (which help you burn calories).

Portion control is another big issue, particularly in America, where sizes have been known to grow to monstrous proportions. It’s not just what you’re eating sometimes, but how much of it.

And, of course, regular movement of any kind is a key ingredient to maintaining a healthy weight.

If you’re interested in weight loss, you should discuss your options with a health professional.

FAQs

CBD may be everywhere, but the substance is still being learned, and many people may still have many questions about what it is, how it works, and whether it’s right for them.

What is CBD?

CBD is a chemical compound found in the cannabis sativa plant. It is technically within a class of compounds called cannabinoids, which make up just part of the cellular structure of hemp.

Together with other cannabinoids, plus flavonoids and terpenes—other plant parts that contribute to the structure of the plant — cannabidiol creates the qualities of the hemp plant, including its scent, taste, and the way it interacts with the body.

When ingested by humans, CBD interacts with an internal mechanism called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Made up from a network of sensors found throughout the body, the ECS is responsible for keeping the body in a state of internal balance.

While scientists are still working out the exact details, it’s been shown that CBD interacts directly with these receptors, helping fine-tune the system and keep the body more balanced from the inside.

How much CBD do I need to take?

That depends entirely. Dosage recommendations may hinge on a number of factors, including your individual physiology, your general tolerance, and even how much you’ve had to eat that day.

It’s always important to follow the recommended dosage guidelines provided by a manufacturer, or to take even less than a recommended dose, if you’re unsure.

Does CBD actually work?

In a word: Yes.

Scientific studies have shown that a high quality CBD product is effective at reducing chronic pain and alleviating stress and anxiety, thanks to its interaction with the endocannabinoid system, the body’s internal mechanism for creating inner-balance.

How long does it take for CBD to kick in?

Once again, this answer depends.

CBD must build up in the body before it can be truly effective. If you’re just starting on this regimen, it may take several weeks to build up proper CBD levels before you feel any effect.

If you’re a regular CBD user, you may get the desired results you want more quickly, but how quickly also depends on a number of factors, including your general tolerance level, the strength and dosage of CBD involved, and other physiological factors.

Delivery method also makes a difference. Taking CBD oil sublingually—that is, under the tongue, through a dropper—typically has the fastest response rate, with users generally feeling effects within just a few minutes. Ingesting CBD, through gummies or soft gels, takes longer to feel, as the compound must pass through the digestive system before entering the bloodstream. However, while this method takes longer to come on, its effects are usually felt for longer periods of time.

Should You Try CBD Gummies for Weight Loss?

Weight loss journeys are very individual, and people have a number of different goals for a number of different reasons. But whether you’re looking to shed pounds or maintain a healthy weight, CBD oil and CBD gummies may be able to help.

The compound represents an all-natural way to help you relax, and help your body get more in tune with what it needs. This in and of itself may help users drop pounds, but CBD is also being studied for more direct ways it could be involved in weight loss.

Still, as with most things, the only way to be sure is to try. Just make sure you have your doctor’s blessing first.