CBD Oil For Anxiety: Top 10 Products To Reduce Anxiety In Men In 2022

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

CBD oil offers a safe and effective treatment for anxiety, which is one of the most common mental illness diagnoses for men.

As the stigma around mental health slowly weakens, more men are seeking natural solutions for managing anxiety disorders. In particular, there is increasing curiosity and growing awareness about plant-based therapy to manage stress and anxiety. Many men who have started their CBD journey attribute their physical and mental well-being improvements to daily CBD consumption.

CBD oil can enhance your wellness so you are better prepared to handle daily physical and mental stressors. This article provides an overview of anxiety disorders, the latest findings on CBD’s efficacy in treating anxiety, and our top ten award winning CBD oils for men with anxiety.

Below is the list of our Top Ten CBD oils followed by more detailed descriptions of each product:

Best CBD oil for anxiety and stress

After searching for the most effective CBD oils for anxiety and stress, we created this list of the top ten CBD oils and the main quality that makes each of these CBD oils stand out.

Company overview

Joy Organics strives to give customers a variety of cannabinoid products that will restore balance. Joy Organics produces high quality USDA Certified Organic CBD tinctures designed to increase relaxation and lower anxiety levels.

Oil features

Joy Organics Organic Full Spectrum CBD is a full spectrum product formulated to promote overall wellness, better sleep and a focused mind. It comes in a variety of strengths including: 15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg and 75 mg so it’s perfect for those who are just beginning their CBD journey as well as those who are CBD pros.

Pros

USDA Certified Organic

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping over $50

Use code “mensjournal” for 20% off

Subscribe and save an additional 20%

Cons

Can be pricey without the subscription

What customers say

Joy Organics has fast delivery and attentive customer service. Customers like the potent effects of this CBD oil that contribute to better sleep and overall calmness.

Company overview

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 with a mission to provide customers an alternative path to a healthy and balanced life. The company has grown significantly since their founding and now has over 1 million customers. CBDistillery offers a full line of naturally farmed hemp-derived products. Some of their oils are infused with CBN, CBG and CBDA.

Oil features

CBDistillery’s Full Spectrum Oil Tincture comes in a 30ml bottle with 1,000mg. The oil is nonGMO, natural, and third party tested. A recommended 33 mg serving will promote focus and relaxation.

Pros

Calming effect

Promotes restorative sleep

Reliable service

Free shipping

60 day guarantee

Cons

The bottle’s twist cap is hard to use and tends to lose its fit after several uses.

What customers say

Customers report less anxiety and wake up feeling focused and calm. They appreciate the simple and easy ordering process and efficient and reliable delivery.

Company overview

As the clever company indicates, Sunday Scaries understands how common feelings of anxiety, worry and restlessness caused by the demands of modern life can negatively impact men’s health. The company was created with the mission of helping people reduce their anxiety symptoms, so their website provides extensive information on anxiety and how CBD products can help.

Oil features

Sunday Scaries CBD Oil features a blend of B12 and D3 vitamins. It is fast acting, so it is effective for managing chronic stress as well as those days when anxiety unexpectedly spikes. The company recommends taking a ⅓ of a dropper when you have those moments you need mental and physical recovery urgently.

Pros

Infused with vitamins like B12 and D3

Same day shipping

Very effective at promoting relaxation

Fast acting relief

97% customer satisfaction rating

No risk buy: 100% lifetime money back guarantee

Cons

Customers report that the tincture dropper can easily be punctured or broken.

What customers say

Customers like the fast acting effects of Sunday Scaries CBD Oil. Many customers say they started taking the oil to manage their anxiety, but they also saw great improvements in their sleep and overall well being.

Enjoy 15% off your first purchase w/ code: MJ15

Company overview

Cheef Botanicals is committed to providing natural health alternatives to customers. The company was founded by a group with cannabis and food industry expertise. Cheef Botanicals partners with a Colorado farm to ensure the raw materials used in CBD products are non-GMO, organic and U.S. grown.

Oil features

Cheef Botanicals has no additives or preservatives. It is formulated for fast acting relief, so you can use the dropper to take a few drops sublingually or add to a beverage.

Pros

Produced with Co2 extraction methods

Excellent customer service

Available in 300, 600, 1200 and 3000mg

Rich in essential Omega 3, 6 & 9 fatty acids

Lifts mood without causing psychoactive effects

Cons

Full spectrum oil may make some users very drowsy.

What customers say:

Customers love the consistent effectiveness of this product. They report a significant decrease in anxiety and depressive symptoms.

Company overview

This veteran-owned business has grown significantly since CEO Craig Henderson founded Extract Labs in 2016. Extract Labs has matured from the early days of Henderson using extraction equipment set up in his garage to the current Lafayette, Colorado facility in which all extracting, refining, formulating and shopping activities take place.

Oil features

Extract Labs has formulated the PM Formula CBN Tincture to help those who struggle with anxiety that impacts their sleep. This is a tincture best taken when you start your bedtime routine, since the CBN enhances CBD’s sedative effects. Each bottle has 300mg of BBN and 900mg of CBD, so a dose is quite potent with a serving of 10mg CBN and 30mg CBD.

Pros

1:3 ratio of CBN:CBD

Certified organic

Non-GMO

Promotes relaxation

Autoship subscription discounts

Cons

Bitter aftertaste

What customers say

Customers love how Extract Labs Full Spectrum CBN Oil for managing anxiety. Some use it on a daily basis, and others use it with the other Extract Lab oils when they need additional support managing an intensive period of high anxiety.

Company Overview

Absolute Nature has won the Best All Around Natural CBD Provider Award from Global Pharma and Health for the three years in a row (2019-2021). They have been featured in Forbes, Leafly, Bloomberg and more. They offer a 60% compassion discount to active duty military, veterans, and first responders.

Oil features

Absolute Nature CBD Oil is full spectrum tincture that is made using carbon dioxide extraction and MCT oil (fractionated coconut oil). This product is suitable for those new to CBD use.

Pros

U.S. Certified hemp

Non-GMO

Organic

Generous discounts and loyalty program

CO2 extraction

Cons

Full spectrum CBD oil has plant-like aftertaste.

What customers say

Customers love how they feel relaxed but not lethargic. They claim after a month of CBD oil use they feel less anxious and sleep better.

Company overview

Five CBD makes high quality CBD products to promote overall wellness and relaxation. Products include oils, edibles, creams, chocolates and capsules. The company website features thorough information on the endocannabinoid system and how CBD supports wellness.

Oil features

Five’s Full Spectrum CBD + THC Tincture is made with organic MCT oil and organic U.S. grown hemp. The tincture comes in two flavors: citrus and chocolate mint and 1,500, 3,000 and 6000mg. Customers claim the product is effective for reducing pain, insomnia, and anxiety.

Pros

Free shipping on orders $60 or more

40% off for veterans, first responders and health care workers

Flash sales

Delicious flavors

Cons

This full spectrum product may lead to detection of THC (although under the legally allowed .3%).

What customers say

The CBD oil offers instant relief from stress and anxiety. Customers say the chocolate mint flavor is delicious.

Company overview

Mission Farms has a product line designed for addressing sleep, stress, and discomfort issues.Products are made with organic hemp grown in Bend, Oregon. The company donates CBD products to those in need and veterans.

Oil features

Mission Farms Full Spectrum Max Relieve CBD Oil contains CBG, CBC and organic essential oils peppermint, rosemary, and clove. The refreshing vanilla mint flavor seems popular with customers. Many people use this oil for pain relief, but it also is effective at lessening stress and anxiety. It comes in 1,000 mg or 2,000mg containers and features a 7:2:1 CBD:CBG: CBCratio formulation.

Pros

Free shipping on orders $75 and more

Subscribe and save option

Infused with CBG and CBC

Cons

More expensive than other brands.

What customers say

Customers are very happy with the quality and speedy delivery. Customers report they feel better and sleep better due to this product.

Company Overview

Aspen Green is committed to providing the purest CBD products. Hemp grown in Colorado is used for making oils.

Oil features

Aspen Green’s Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil comes in flavors original, citrus and mint.

Each bottle contains 30 (1mL) servings. It is best to shake the bottle before opening and measuring out a dose with the dropper.

Pros

Non GMO

Gluten free

U.S. hemp

Certified organic

Assorted flavors

Subscription program with discounts

Military discounts

Cons

More expensive than other brands

What customers say

Customers like the fast acting relief for anxiety this product offers. Some say that it has drastically improved the quality of life since their anxiety is not as constraining. They love the attentive customer service and efficient ordering process.

Company Overview

Kanibi’s motto is “Formulated to Inspire. Formulated to Empower. Formulated to Do Right.” Their mission is to raise the standards of the CBD industry with superior products. They use organic Oregon grown hemp.

Oil features

Kanibi Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture is made with C02 extraction. It is available in 5 flavors (skittles, lemon lime, cinnamon and choco mint). Tincture is made with organic MCT oil derived from coconut oil.

Pros

Free shipping over $100

100% guarantee

Double lab tested for safety and quality

Discounts

Beautiful packaging

Cons

More expensive than other brands

What customers say

Customers say it is very effective for reducing anxiety and stress. Many say it has helped them manage panic attacks. Kanibi’s CBD oil also boosted their overall wellness.

Why we picked our top 10

We picked these ten CBD oils based on some indicators of their effectiveness for managing anxiety. Some of these indicators include:

Quality based on processing standards like GMPa and Kosher and organic certifications

Effectiveness based on customer reviews and company data

Flavor appeal

Customer service

What are some anxiety symptoms & how does CBD help?

Anxiety is one of the most common mental illness diagnoses for men. A 2020 study evaluated CBD’s effects in 397 adults. The study participants took CBD for a range of conditions including pain, nausea, insomnia and more. All reported increased wellness after 3 weeks of CBD consumption. CBD helped those with anxiety or depression perform daily functions more effectively while decreasing anxious or depressive emotions.

Anxiety is different for everyone, but some common symptoms include restlessness, increased heart rate, and excessive worry about everyday experiences. Anxiety can significantly impact the well being and daily functioning of a person. People with severe anxiety may avoid places or situations that trigger anxiety. They might have excessive worrying, and their behaviors can strain personal and professional relationships.

According to the Mayo Clinic, some examples of medical problems that can be linked to anxiety include:

Heart disease

Diabetes

Thyroid problems, such as hyperthyroidism

Respiratory disorders like COPD and asthma

Withdrawal from alcohol, anti-anxiety medications (benzodiazepines) or other medications

Chronic pain or irritable bowel syndrome

Drug misuse or withdrawal

Rare tumors that produce certain fight-or-flight hormones

Men and women might experience the same feelings and related physical responses such as restlessness, poor concentration and fatigue, but research studies indicate there are sex-related symptom differences. Some behaviors and signs occur more frequently or severely in men with anxiety.

Men with anxiety disorders may experience some of the following symptoms:

Restlessness

Muscle tension

Dizziness

Excessive sweating

Racing heart

Shortness of breath

Insomnia

Panic attacks

Irritability or anger

Avoidance of others

These anxiety symptoms can be similar to those of other health conditions, so it is important to consider comorbidity (when a patient experiences two or more physical or mental conditions simultaneously. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, roughly 60% of those with anxiety also experience depression. Although this is an alarming statistic, CBD oil has been known to alleviate depression and anxiety symptoms for many men.

How does CBD reduce anxiety?

An increasing number of research studies confirm that CBD is a well-tolerated, safe and effective treatment for a range of health complaints. Preclinical and clinical studies demonstrate CBD’s efficacy for various anxiety disorders, such as generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic disorder (PD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and social anxiety disorder (SAD). A study of cannabidiol prescription in clinical practice found that New Zealand patients experienced improvements in sleep, appetite and mood.

CBD consumers are satisfied with the results they experience too. One study found that 70% of study participants reported moderate to high satisfaction with CBD treatment. Only 9.9% of participants experienced adverse side effects, such as intense drowsiness or GI irritation.

Another study found that CBD significantly decreased the anxiety of participants in a simulated public speaking event which is known to be an anxiety-inducing situation for many. The researchers found that 300 mg significantly reduced participants’ anxiety during the speech in comparison to the placebo group’s anxiety level. A solid body of research points to CBD’s safety and efficacy in managing anxiety.

It’s reassuring to review research highlighting how CBD can safely and effectively reduce anxiety. Now let’s take a closer look at the best CBD oils in the next section. As you read about the top ten CBD oils, note which products might best address your anxiety symptoms.

How to choose CBD oil for anxiety

Some of the traits such as ingredients, full versus broad spectrum, potency, company profile and customer service are some factors that will help you choose the right CBD oil for managing your anxiety symptoms.

How potent is the CBD oil?

If you experience constant anxiety, you may prefer regularly taking oil with lower mg content. If you have acute moments of anxiety brought on by a specific trigger, place or experience, you might prefer a CBD product with a higher amount of mg per serving so that the effects are more potent.

Do you have special dietary needs?

Some factors to consider as you choose a CBD oil include dietary needs. Do you require organic products? Non-GMO? Gluten free? Kosher? Also review a company’s certifications that will help you determine the quality of their hemp products.

What formula is best for you?

Cannabis extraction technological advances have led to sophisticated cannabinoid formulations that have resulted in cannabis product diversity. Products can range from strictly CBD/THC free products to ones that have CBD: THC ratio amounts, or the cannabinoids CBN, CBG, THC-O and Delta 8.

Some oils are formulated for specific purposes such as fast acting relief for days when unexpected triggers complicate your daily routine. CBD can reduce your mental restlessness by calming and focusing the mind. Some CBD oils are infused with cannabidiol (CBD) or other cannabinoids such as CBG that enhance the anti-anxiolytic effects of CBD.

What is their customer service like?

Many companies offer monthly autoship discounts and other discounts and perks for members. Also look for companies who are known for speedy response and a consumer-friendly return policy. Companies with excellent customer engagement also provide updates on the latest cannabinoid research, offer customer wellness consultations and educational events regarding using CBD for wellness.

Read customer reviews

Read reviews to get a better sense of a company’s CBD product line and the quality of customer service. More specifically, it will help you narrow down which CBD oil product best suits your dosing plans, taste, and desired wellness effects.

What is CBD?

Cannabinoil (CBD) is a chemical compound extracted from the cannabis plant. It is the second most active compound in cannabis after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but it does not produce the mind-altering high that activated THC does. It has a wide range of properties that include:

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-microbial

Anti-tumor

Anti-anxiety

Anti-depressive

A CBD oil’s specific therapeutic properties depend on the hemp strain. Some oils provide more anti-anxiety relief than others. For example, strains high in myrcene tend to promote calm, focus and relaxation.

Types of CBD Extracts

There are different methods to the CBD extraction process for the purposes of creating isolate, distillate, and full or broad spectrum extracts. The cannabinoids are extracted from the plant material, but these compounds must be prepared for manufacturing into forms suitable for topical, edibles,and oils. Carbon dioxide, steam, natural solvent and solventless are some of the most common methods of extraction.

Here is a brief overview of the different types of CBD extracts used to make oil CBD tinctures and the qualities of each end extract. Each method has its advantages and disadvantages, but overall CO2 extraction is the most effective for producing the most reliable, concentrated form of CBD. It leaves minimal or no toxic residue.

Types of CBD

Recent cannabinoid research indicates that full spectrum offers a wider range of effective health benefits than isolate, because full spectrum products contain many terpenes and cannabinoids extracted from the whole cannabis plant. Full spectrum CBD contain up to 0.3% THC. Full spectrum products have more of a hemp flavor than other extracts. Therefore, these two factors are important to consider when choosing a CBD product. Some consumers who want to avoid even the smallest amount of detectable THC, or they may prefer a less “earthy” or plantlike taste.

Distillate

Distillate is a golden clear, viscous oil made from the whole hemp plant. Whole plant distillate products contain more cannabinoids, terpenes, and vitamins than isolate, and they create a robust entourage effect in which the compounds work synergistically to deliver optimal bioavailability and effects.

Isolate

Unlike distillates, an isolate is a singular cannabinoid profile. Isolate does not contain any other cannabinoids, fats, terpenes, or other compounds like distillate. CBD isolate is a good option for men who do not want to risk any trace amount of THC showing up on drug screen testing. Some people also prefer isolates because they do not possess the earthy plantlike aroma or taste that accompanies whole plant extracts. Isolate is used to produce oils, topicals, edibles, and gel capsules.

Potential side effects of CBD oil

According to the Mayo Clinic, CBD is safe and effective to take regularly. Take the recommended amounts for your age, weight, height and physical condition. It is important to use brands that have earned specific manufacturing, safety and quality standards.

If you are taking any pharmaceutical drugs, discuss how CBD oil may interact with these prescribed medications. Also monitor any side effects. Side effects are usually mild to moderate if a person experiences any at all. If nausea, diarrhea, or dizziness become more severe, consult a medical professional.

Other products to deal with anxiety

Some people prefer other cannabinoid products to manage their anxiety symptoms.

CBD inhalers deliver a blast of CBD and other cannabinoids when immediate relief is needed.

Topical patches can provide relief for tense and sore muscles that often accompany stress and anxiety .

. Edibles such as CBD gummies may be easier to take when traveling.

FAQs

How many mg should I start with?

Many men start a daily CBD regimen with 10-25 mg a day for managing anxiety. It is best to start with smaller amounts and then increase the amount after two weeks if you feel it is necessary. Always consider your height, weight, body mass index and other health factors that influence the bioavailability of the CBD compounds.

You will find the ideal time of day for taking CBD to manage anxiety. Depending on whether you are more anxious during the day or evening will determine what kind of CBD oil is best for keeping you calm and focused during the daytime and which ones will promote drowsiness during the resting hours.

How fast does CBD oil for anxiety work?

Some fast acting formulations mean you may feel more relaxed and calm within 30-60 minutes or sooner. You should feel relief and relaxation for several hours.

When should I take CBD oil for anxiety?

CBD oil will help calm your mind and nervous system when you are feeling on edge, but it is important to also take it regularly for best results. One dose should make you feel more relaxed.

Anxiety is different for each individual. Some men experience anxiety at the start of the day as they think about work and family demands, while others find themselves more susceptible to anxiety during the evening. It may interfere with their sleep cycle, so it would be best for those fellows to take CBD oil in the evening. The fast acting oils are convenient for those unexpected moments of overwhelming worry or concern.

How does CBD oil work?

Cannabinoids in the oil are absorbed orally and the natural compounds interact with your endocannabinoid system. This system regulates many of your critical bodily functions such as learning, memory, temperature control, pain responses and sleep.

CBD interacts with the cannabinoid type 1 receptor (CB1R), the serotonin 5-HT1A receptor, and other receptors in the brain that regulate fear and anxiety-induced behaviors.

What dosing amount is optimal for managing anxiety?

Clinical trials suggest 25 to 75 milligrams per day for generalized anxiety problems. After you have taken CBD oil for a month or so, you will have a better idea of what dosing amount might be optimal for you.

Will CBD oil show up on a drug test?

Full spectrum CBD oil has less than .3% THC. It may be detected in some drug screening, so it is best to avoid it if you are not sure if you want this risk. Broad spectrum CBD oil is THC free. Some states have legislation that makes it illegal to fire someone using CBD for health purposes, so check your state’s current employment policies.

Will CBD oil help with PTSD?

Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that develops after a person experiences a highly traumatic mental or physical event. Symptoms may include social withdrawal, depression, anxiety, and insomnia. An increasing amount of research studies indicate that CBD oil effectively reduces these symptoms. One study found that CBD played a key role in minimizing the role of memory development when CBD was taken right after a traumatic experience.

Can I take CBD oil at work?

It is best to schedule doses for before or after work, but if you believe dosing during the workday will benefit your mental wellness, discuss this matter with your employee. Most people know that broad spectrum does not contain THC, but it is best to discuss this matter to avoid violation of workplace policies.

If you do take CBD oil while at work, do it in a discreet manner. Also choose a company with verifiable third party lab testing. You can prove that a trustworthy product has no THC.

Is CBD oil legal?

CBD oil is legal, but each state has slightly different laws. It is best to check your state’s cannabis regulation agency website for the latest current policies. Other websites such as the National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) and Marijuana Policy Project will provide the most recent status updates about the legal status of CBD in your state.

Is CBD oil safe for dogs?

Most veterinarians believe that CBD is safe for dogs and cats, although they would advise to choose brands that have met specific quality standards. If you do plan to use CBD oil, make sure you consult your veterinarian to take into consideration your pet’s weight, age, underlying health conditions, and dietary needs.

Most pet owners claim that their dogs tolerate CBD well. Some common reactions include gastrointestinal distress, reduced appetite, or drowsiness. Seek veterinary attention if symptoms are prolonged or worsen.

Does CBD oil contain THC?

Broad spectrum CBD oil is THC free but full spectrum has less than .3% THC. This minimal amount of THC will not get you high, but it may show up on a drug screening test. Oils can range from strictly CBD to ratio products to those that may also contain delta 8, 9 or 10 depending on your state’s cannabinoid policies.

How does CBD oil make you feel?

CBD oil may make you feel more relaxed and calm. Some people report CBD helps them remain focused on tasks, and many people claim it helps them sleep more soundly with less sleep disruptions during the night.

What is the best CBD oil for you?

Although it helps to hear the features of oil that many consumers prefer, you are the best judge of the perfect CBD oil for you. Give new brands a chance until you find the brand and features that best reduce your anxiety.

Make sure the CBD oils are made with top quality hemp, non GMO and natural ingredients. Review the Certificate of Analysis (COA) if you have concerns about the quality or ingredients of a product. CoAs are usually accessible via the company’s website, so look for a Test Results section on a CBD company’s website.

Cannabis extraction technological advances have led to sophisticated diverse cannabinoid formulations. Products can range from strictly CBD/THC free products to ones that have a small amount of CBN or CBG for additional relaxation.

Can CBD oil help your anxiety?

Scientists believe that CBD impacts serotonin levels which helps reduce depression and anxiety. CBD can reduce feelings of stress, fear, and dread significantly and therefore improve quality of life.

Some final tips on taking CBD oil for anxiety

If you find one brand or particular oil is not giving you benefits after a month, don’t be afraid to change and try a new oil or formulation. Make sure you also take this new CBD oil for at least a month. This is a sufficient amount of time to determine the oil’s effectiveness. Document the doses, frequency, and the oil’s efficacy in reducing your anxiety. Log the types of oils you have tried, noting the flavors and effects to identify the best CBD oil for your needs. Good luck finding the perfect CBD oil to find mental peace and relaxation!