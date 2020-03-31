Check Out This Awesome Recumbent Bike On Sale at Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working from home sure has its perks. But one thing that’s lost in all this coronavirus madness is the ability to visit the gym. Or get exercise during your daily commute, either by biking or walking. If you’re feeling the urge to move, pick up this sweet recumbent bike on sale at Amazon. Right now it’s on sale for 20 percent off. Regularly $200, right now it can be yours for just $160.

That’s a great deal because this recumbent bike on sale will be an amazing value for years to come. Whether you’re working from home or not, you’ll be able to get a serious cardio workout in the comfort of your own home.

The Marcy ME-709 Recumbent Bike is made with heavy, 14-gauge steel tubing with a powder-coated finish. Its step-through construction lets you easily slide in and out, saving stress on your knees and back.

You’ll be able to shape, firm, and tone your physique and increase your body’s cardiovascular endurance while burning calories and losing weight. Its compact size means it can fit in almost any room in the house. And its wheels and lightweight design let you move it around with ease.

With eight levels of magnetic resistance, it’s great for everyone in the household. And it’s easily adjustable, with just a knob. The LCD computer screen has a sharp panel display that acts as an odometer and shows time, speed, distance, and calories burned.

So even if you’re stuck at home, you can ride as if you’re cruising through the Dolomites. It features an ergonomically designed saddle furnished with comfortable high-density foam and contoured foam-covered handles, too.

Whether you want to boost your cardiovascular endurance or shed pounds, the Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike ME-709 is the perfect piece of workout equipment to add to your home gym.

And here’s the best part: The Marcy ME-709 has nearly 6k reviews on Amazon, but thousands of real people have bought, used, and loved it. It gets a 4.4-star rating, and nearly 70 percent of those 6,000 ratings are for the perfect five stars. In fact, only eight percent of buyers gave it just one or two stars. So you know it works great. Real reviewers love it!

So if you’re feeling pent-up lately, or are just looking for a safe, easy, and indiscreet way to shed pounds, burn fat, and keep your cardio cranking along, save $40 right now on this Marcy recumbent bike on sale. Normally $200, you can buy it right now on Amazon for just $160.

Get It: Save 20% on the Marcy Recumbent Bike ME-709 ($160; was $200) at Amazon

