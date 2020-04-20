CHEF MICHAEL CHERNOW’S RECIPE FOR SUCCESS

Chef and Restaurateur Michael Chernow discusses how he manages to juggle a successful business, his family and still find time to indulge in his passion for staying healthy and fit. The recipe for his success? From a food perspective, Chernow recommends utilizing fat, acid and salt as the keys to enhancing and unlocking the flavor of any recipe, from meat to produce.

The secret to maintaining his healthy and active lifestyle? Chernow finds time each morning before his family is awake to get his workout in. Part of Chernow’s daily routine includes taking Ocean Remedies Krill Oil to help boost his brain functionality and mood.

