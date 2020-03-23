Chris Hemsworth Offers Free 6-Week Trial of Centr Fitness Program

As people continue to search for creative ways to cope with social distancing due to novel coronavirus, millions are staying connected with virtual happy hours, family gatherings, and business meetings. While technology is playing a key role in keeping our society connected, it’s also helping us stay in shape.

With gyms closed and outdoor activities limited, online fitness and health programs offer valuable motivation during these stressful times. Unfortunately, most fitness programs require a subscription to join––a significant barrier for those struggling financially. Now, at least one major fitness program is temporarily eliminating that hurdle.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth announced on Instagram that his popular online fitness and wellness program, Centr, will be offered for free during the next six weeks.

“Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis,” said Hemsworth. “I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the [three] key pillars to living healthier and happier––movement, nutrition, and mental fitness.”

For those looking to take advantage of this extended free trial, head over to Centr’s website and sign up today.

