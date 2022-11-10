Any trainer who’s been working with the same action megastar for 16 films over the span of a decade is well-attuned to the finer points of body sculpting and stretching limits for a huge role. This is especially true when that client embodies the Thor and Extraction franchises, and now National Geographic’s Limitless with Chris Hemsworth—a series that explores how to reach (or even surpass) one’s physical potential. Naturally, the Chris Hemsworth workout has evolved over the years to continually break fitness plateaus.

“One of the best parts of getting to work with someone like Chris who’s constantly trying to push his limits is that I’m constantly pushing my own,” says Luke Zocchi, the actor’s longtime trainer and co-founder of Centr, a fitness app modeled after the training Hemsworth has done for major film projects.

“I feel like we’re always learning new ways to become better both in the gym and outside of it,” adds Zocchi.

Centr’s grueling workouts offer Hemsworth fans a window into the actor’s prep work to become Thor and now Extraction 2‘s badass mercenary Tyler Rake. Of course, there’s a caveat. “People ask me all the time how they can get arms like Chris,” says Zocchi. “Having his genetics doesn’t hurt.”

If you’re adamant to get there as quickly as possible, Centr’s “Power” routine was designed around the regimen done specifically for Thor.

“We’re always creating new ideas and developing exercises to add to what’s already on there,” says Zocchi.

The following Centr-based workout, designed for Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 transformation, is meant to develop lean muscle mass and build up aerobic capacity. Good luck…

Directions: Perform the first group of 5 exercises (1A-1E) as a circuit. Repeat 3x. Next, perform the following exercises in succession. The majority of people won’t be able to do all the reps in one go, so once you hit your limit, take a brief rest before starting again, repeating until you’ve completed all the reps. For extra credit, finish the workout with 3×3-min. rounds of shadow boxing with a minute break between each.

1A. Assault Bike x 100 cals

1B. Bear Crawl x 5 meters

How to do it: Start in an all-fours position with your knees slightly off the ground and bent at a 90-degree angle. Keep your back straight, your arms below your shoulders, and legs hip-width apart. Start moving forward by placing one hand and one foot an equal distance ahead of you while maintaining the same distance from the ground. Continue moving forward by doing the same with your opposite hand and foot. Keep up this process, alternating sides, until you reach the determined distance.

1C. Pushup x 5 reps

How to do it: Start in a plank position with your hands just a touch wider than shoulder-length. Begin the exercise by bringing your elbows backwards slowly until your chest almost touches the ground. Hold for a moment, before pushing back into the ground through your hands, returning to the high plank position. Keep your core engaged and your back straight during the whole movement.

1D. Bodyweight Squat x 5 reps

How to do it: Start by standing straight up with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms by your sides. Keeping your chest out and face pointed forward, begin the exercise by bending your knees as if you are sitting down into a chair. Keep going until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle and hold for a brief moment before returning to the starting position. For balance, you can use your arms by bending at the elbows as you go down, bringing your hands to your chest.

1E. Kick Sits x 10 reps

How to do it: Start in an all-fours position with your hands below your shoulders and knees below your hips, a few inches off the ground. Begin the exercise by shifting the majority of your upper body weight onto your left hand and lower body weight onto the right foot. Engage your core and kick your left leg out to the right side as you rotate your torso to face the right. Keep your left hip close to the ground and swing your right arm out for balance, keeping it straight. Hold for a brief moment and then return to the starting position. Repeat for the opposite side.

2. Chinup x 50 reps

How to do it: Stand below the chin-up bar and grab it in an underhand grip, with your palms shoulder-width apart facing towards you. The starting position is hanging on the bar with your arms extended, but not to the point of being uncomfortable. Keeping your core engaged and chest out, bring your bodyweight up until your chin is just above the bar. Hold for a brief moment and then lower yourself back down in a controlled manner by straightening your arms, but keeping your feet off the ground. Repeat for the given amount of reps.

3. Curl and Press x 50 reps

How to do it: Start by grabbing a pair of dumbbells, holding them with your arms down and your palms facing outward. Begin the exercise by curling the dumbbells up to your shoulders. Next rotate your palms outwards and your elbows out into a pressing position. Press the dumbbells upwards until your arms are straight but not locked out. Hold for a brief moment and then reverse the movements until you are back in the starting position. Repeat for the given amount of reps.

4. Cable Triceps Push Down x 50 reps

How to do it: Start by standing in front of the cable machine with the handlebar hanging at your chest. Keeping your upper arms straight and tucked at your sides, bend your elbows to grab onto the handlebar. Start the exercise by pushing down until your arms are extended downward but not locked out. Hold the weight there for a brief moment before returning to the starting position. Repeat for the given amount of reps.

5. Bodyweight Bulgarian Split Squat x 50 reps each side

How to do it: Start by standing in front of a bench with your back towards it. Keeping your feet shoulder-width apart, bring your left leg directly back and place your left foot on the bench. This should be a position in which you are able to lunge. Keep your back straight and shoulders wide as you lower your weight onto your right leg, going straight down without your knees passing over your toes. Go until your thighs are lateral to the ground. Hold for a brief moment before returning to the starting position. Repeat for the given amount of reps.

6. Medicine Ball Situp x 100 reps

How to do it: Start by lying down on your back with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle so your feet can be flat on the ground. Keep your spine straight and your hips touching the floor. Grab a medicine ball with significant weight and use both hands to keep it against your chest. Begin the exercise by doing the movement of a traditional sit-up, bringing your torso up until it’s lateral to the ground, but keeping the medicine ball to your chest. Hold for a brief moment and then return to the starting position. Repeat for the given amount of reps.

