



Christian Bale is no stranger to extreme fitness transformations. In 2004, he dropped from 180lbs to about 120lbs to portray an anorexic, insomniac factory worker in The Machinist. Then he bulked up to about 220lbs, building a massive frame, to play Batman in 2008’s The Dark Knight. Now, the 43-year-old actor has gained weight to depict ex-vice president Dick Cheney in the upcoming biopic Vice.

Adam McKay directed the film, which also stars Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush, Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, and Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld. For this role, Bale added over 40lbs to his usually solid frame. None of his previous transformations were quite like the one he did for this movie. But what made it different was how he got it done.

“I had never before gone to a doctor or a nutritionist about gaining or losing weight for my roles,” Bale told Star2.com. “But eventually that caught up with me. So, finally for Backseat, I decided that maybe somebody knows better than I do; so I went to somebody and they managed to get me up a good 40lbs. It’s never healthy to put on that amount of weight in a short amount of time, but I did it in the healthiest manner.”

UPDATE: Bale has been nominated for Best Actor at the 2019 Academy Awards for his role in Vice.

The first trailer for the film has been released, and Bale’s transformation is pretty incredible.

Take a look:

Previously from 2017: Bale was spotted looking, well, pretty husky at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. It’s arguably the heaviest he’s been for a role (he also gained some weight for American Hustle.) Here’s a look at how Bale filled out for the role:

We don’t recommend steep weight fluctuations like this, as it can seriously throw off your body’s metabolism and hormones. But it definitely shows how dedicated Bale is to his trade.

Vice will be released on December 25, 2018.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!