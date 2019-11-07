American Hustle, 2013

After working with David O. Russell in The Fighter, Bale teamed up with the director again to play con man Irvin Rosenfeld. To get the look of Rosenfeld, Bale gained 43 pounds and grew a massive belly for the role, according to People. Bale earned an Academy Award nomination for the performance.

“I ate lots of doughnuts, a whole lot of cheeseburgers and whatever I could get my hands on. I literally ate anything that came my way,” Balesaid to People magazine. “I was about 185 and went up to 228.”

