Vice, 2018

In one of his most impressive transformations yet, Bale gained a bunch of weight to portray former Vice President Dick Cheney in Adam McKay’s biopic Vice. Bale previously worked with McKay on The Big Short, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and this time around, the physical transformation looks like it should net him some awards consideration again. The trailer is funny, serious, and satirical all at once, and Bale looks unrecognizable as Cheney. Bale spoke with Star2.com about his transformation.

“I had never before gone to a doctor or a nutritionist about gaining or losing weight for my roles,” Bale told Star2.com.“But eventually that caught up with me. So, finally for [Vice], I decided that maybe somebody knows better than I do; so I went to somebody and they managed to get me up a good 40lbs. It’s never healthy to put on that amount of weight in a short amount of time, but I did it in the healthiest manner.”

