Clean Up & Stay Safe with These Sanitizers in Stock

We’re all doing the best we can: washing or hands often, staying indoors and avoiding contact, wearing masks or gloves when necessary. Here’s a sobering thought: The average person comes in contact with 300 surfaces every 30 minutes, exposing them to 840,000 germs! If you’re looking for a way to keep your hands clean and stay safe, try one of these hand soaps and sanitizers in stock at Amazon.

Judging by all the selfish hoarding going on, we assumed all this stuff was already sold out and out of stock. Not so. All of these sanitizers were in stock and the prices correct at press time.

Bear in mind, some of these come in bulk packaging. But hey, that might be just what we all need right now. Who knows how long this will go on? Until summer, probably. But we all need to be careful on a regular basis, every day. And that’s going to be the New Normal from now on.

Hand Sanitizers In Stock

From sanitizing soaps and gels to disinfectant wipes—like the doctor uses before he gives you a shot—these products are all proven to kill bacteria and protect you from exposure.

There’s a hand cleaner derived from hemp, and a skin cleanser used by surgeons before they operate. We’ve even included a hand cleaner that’s 62.5 percent alcohol. And then there is Gloves In A Bottle, a lotion that bonds with the outer layer of your skin to create a protective barrier. It’s made to keep your hands from drying out, and people who work with their hands—like chefs, painters, and auto mechanics—all swear by it. While we sure can’t endorse it as far as preventing the spread of germs and all, know this: 85 percent of its 1,400 ratings are for the perfect five stars. People love it.

We may be dealing with this New Normal for a while, folks. Pick up some sanitizer in stock and some skin protectant to boot, and protect yourself, your family, and everyone you come in contact with.

